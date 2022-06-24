ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Step Slim mobile instant photo printer $80

By Julian Horsey
 3 days ago
Kodak has this week launched a new mobile instant photo printer in the form of the Step. Capable of printing 2″ x 3″ photos in roughly 60 seconds on Zink paper. Each photo has peeling stick adhesive on the rear and thanks to the Zink technology no printing ink cartridges need...

notebookcheck.net

Leaked Apple iPhone 14 battery capacities raise some eyebrows but iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life should still be stellar

A known leaker has got hold of what are supposedly the battery capacities for each of the Apple iPhone 14 models. According to a tweet by ShrimpApplePro (with information sourced from the Chinese search engine giant Baidu), the iPhone 14 will receive a 3,279-mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max gets a 4,325-mAh cell. A 3,200-mAh unit is apparently headed to the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to settle for a battery with a 4,323-mAh capacity. Not only is that latter figure slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Max’s battery, it is also lower than the 4,352-mAh battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Gadget Flow

NONA LOOP hang-drying system has a compact, detachable & modular design for all spaces

Use the NONA LOOP hang-drying system anywhere you please, from the yard to the balcony to indoors. Its compact size makes it easy to take anywhere with you, and its detachable design allows it to work in a variety of spots. In fact, you can install the wall mounts with stainless steel screws for a strong hold that supports up to 15 pounds. Alternatively, use an adhesive tab for a light hold that supports small items weighing up to 2 pounds. Made entirely from recycled ocean plastic from fishing nets, it provides a big impact in small spaces. With a removable design, it lets you maximize your space without having to maintain a dedicated line-drying spot. Furthermore, this sustainably-designed clothes-drying system is ideal for urban living where space is at a minimum. Lower your laundry costs and carbon footprint while you also prevent plastic from entering the ocean.
Android Police

Samsung's best mid-range tablet is $110 off right now

Samsung's Galaxy S-series tablets are some of the best you can get, but they don't come cheap. The Tab S8 starts at $700 for the 11-inch model, with the super-premium 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra reaching a staggering $1,400 for the highest-end configuration. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, released last year, is a pared down version of Samsung's previous-generation flagship tablets. It keeps a lot of what's great about Samsung's pricier tablets, but makes some key cuts to reach a lower MSRP of $530. Right now, it's even more affordable at just $420.
GeekyGadgets

Change your Snapchat username

If you have been using Snapchat for some time but have grown tired of your displayed user name and for some reason you would like to change your Snapchat username, the one that is displayed to all your followers. This quick guide will show you how to do it from...
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & It’s on Sale Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate...
GeekyGadgets

Astro Pro electric bike offers a 78 mile range and 32mph top speed

The engineers and designers at C3STROM have created a new electric bike in the form of Astro. The Class 3 electric bike requires no licence and can be used both on and off-road and is available in two different versions Standard and Pro with the Pro offering a 78 mile maximum range with a 1040WH battery and the Standard a 50 mile range thanks to a 780WH battery. The Indiegogo campaign has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 11 days left.
reviewed.com

These vibrant eyeliners add the perfect touch of color to my hooded eyes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Having what some people call “hooded eyes”—that is, a deep fold between my eyelid and eyebrow—has proven to be the ultimate challenge when getting my eye makeup to show. But thankfully, I have found ways to let my hard work shine through, like brushing my eyeshadow above my deep-set crease—a tip I learned from beauty TikToker Nikki de Jager (better known as @nikkietutorials)—and by coloring in my inner fold with bright eyeliners. When I heard the news of M.A.C. Cosmetics launching its Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliners, I decided to see if they could enhance my eye makeup looks.
GeekyGadgets

How to use WiFi Calling on Phone

WiFi Calling on the iPhone is a really useful feature, it is very easy to set up and once it has been set up it is easy to use when you need it. The WiFi Calling feature is designed to work automatically when you need it and make sure you can receive and make calls over WiFi when there are issues with cellular signals on your iPhone. This is a great feature that can ensure you can still make and receive calls even in poor signal areas as long as you have access to WiFi.
Harper's Bazaar

The eyelash growth serums that really work

Eyelash growth serums are nothing new – but a host of fresh start-ups are now reinvigorating the space, bringing our attention back to the often remarkable results of these growth-boosting serums. Indeed, a quick Google image search brings up a series of unbelievable before-and-afters, with users claiming these smart...
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: expectations

For the past couple of years, Apple has made it a habit to launch a total of 4 new iPhones every September — two "regular" models and two bearing the "Pro" moniker. We expect the same to happen in 2022 and, as ever, customers will face the dilemma — "Do I go with the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro?".
Mic

40 clever things on Amazon that make you look better with almost no effort

I’m a firm believer that looking good doesn’t have to require a ton of effort. Between work, errands, and social plans, who has time to spend hours in front of the mirror anyway? Luckily, these clever products on Amazon can actually make your beauty or grooming routine a breeze. From a set of teeth-whitening pens that are easy to use to a vitamin-packed hair serum that nourishes dry strands, these things provide great results in little to no time at all.
GeekyGadgets

Alexa can speak as your lost loved ones

This is a bit creepy. At Amazon’s Re:Mars conference, Alexa’s senior vice-president Rohit Prasad exhibited a startling new voice assistant capability: the ability to mimic voices. That’s not so weird. However, Amazon framed this mimick ability as a way to commemorate your lost loved ones. It played...
GeekyGadgets

How to find out if your iPhone will run iOS 16

Apple’s new iOS 16 software is coming to the iPhone later this year, the first beta of the software is now available for developers to try out. Apple is also planning to release the first public beta of iOS 16 next month. If you are wondering whether your iPhone...
WWD

As Retailers Roll Out Mobile Devices, Maintenance Issues Arise

Click here to read the full article. Industry-wide, handheld mobile devices have become standard issue for millions of store and distribution center workers — but they can be pain points for management. “They have to replenish them all the time,” said Douglas Baldasare, founder and chief executive officer of ChargeItSpot. “The devices stop functioning. Software updates don’t come through. The WiFi may not be working. There’s hardware damage.More from WWDArtificial Intelligence Powers Mobile Concierge at Fashion IslandJacquemus RTW Fall 2022Interior Resort 2023 “Sometimes, there are not enough devices for employees, which leads to huge productivity declines,” said Baldasare. “Lead times to replenish lost...
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
GeekyGadgets

Morfuns folding electric bike

Morfuns Bicycle design is based in London in the United Kingdom have launched a new folding electric bike in the form of the Eole X offering a collapsible bike with a range up to 71 miles or 115 km and a top speed of 17mph or 25km/h. The integrated rechargeable battery features fast charging technology allowing it to charge from flat to full in just five hours.
idropnews.com

iPhone Continues to Be the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022

If you’re reading this, you probably know how great the iPhone can be. Its many great features and advantages made the iPhone 13 lineup one of the best in the market. But as it turns out, we’re not the only one who thinks about it that way. A...
