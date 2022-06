Named a High School All-American while competing for the Team USA diving team, Dexter’s Lily Witte has had quite a summer so far. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with her after she had a strong finish at the Fina Grand Prix Canada Cup, which was an international competition that took place earlier this month. Witte is still considered a junior diver, so she said it was a real honor and humbling experience to represent the United States in such a high level event.

