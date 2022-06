GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The National Weather Service has confirmed 6 tornadoes Friday afternoon and evening in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The most powerful was an EF-2 tornado with winds as strong as 115 mph between Rochert to Menahga, Minnesota in Becker and Wadena Counties. The twister was likely wrapped in damaging downburst winds for portions of its nearly 31-mile path, causing property damage, downing power lines, and numerous trees.

