ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Distinguished Young Women talk about ‘incredible opportunity’ as Finals near

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRKFZ_0gKmPHtF00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Distinguished Young Women Program is back in person, after two years of a virtual program. The program will celebrate its 65th National Finals competition at 7 p.m. on June 24 and 25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. June 23rd was the first night of the Preliminary competition.

WKRG’s Devon Walsh caught up with the young women as they were rehearsing the fitness routine. They are thrilled the competition is back in person.

“My state and local programs were both virtual, and so this is the first time I am performing something live. I love performing live and hearing the cheering of the crowd,” Georgia’s Mya Moffitt said.

“It was amazing finding out it was going to be in person. I am a dancer, and that is an irreplaceable feeling. And, doing it with other women, and doing it with these women, it’s insane! It’s really insane. I can’t put it in words,” Florida’s London Taylor said.

Alabama’s Julianne Abenoja is from Birmingham but is enjoying playing hostess to the other contestants. She says The last two weeks have been so memorable.

“It’s been so inspirational. Everyone here is so similar in their drive and in their work ethic and motivations in life. It’s cool to be surrounded by hardworking, successful young women. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be surrounded by 49 other women who are just like you,” Abenoja said.

To purchase tickets for tonight’s Preliminary or tomorrow’s finals, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

WKRG donating old set to University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we get settled into our new studio set, the old studio that you’ve seen for years is getting a new home and staying in Mobile. WKRG News 5 is donating our old set to the USA Department of Communication for the next generation of broadcasters. “When you look good, you […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama alumni work with youngsters at Palmer Williams Group camp

On a steamy Saturday on the Alabama Gulf Coast, five former state prep stars and Alabama football alumni worked with youngsters at the ninth annual Palmer Williams Group Athletic Youth Camp at High Point Park in Prichard. Sherman Williams founded the organization with former Alabama teammate David Palmer in 2011...
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Mobile, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jesse Knighten

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jesse Knighten, who has connections to Baldwin County. Jesse Knighten was convicted of Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the United States District […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distinguished Young Women
mobilebaymag.com

Stroll Through 4 Incredible Local Gardens

As the son of a horticulturist and the grandson of a sugarcane farmer, Dr. F. Todd Lasseigne didn’t have to look far to find his passion. “I think in eighth grade I knew I wanted a Ph.D. in horticulture,” he says with a laugh. Reflecting on his...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

New Baptist Healthcare campus set to open next fall

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The new 57 acre Baptist Healthcare Campus on Brent Lane is a $636 million project. The new campus will include a 10-story hospital and six-story health center. Baptist’s Senior Vice President and Administrator, Brett Aldridge, says the new construction features state of the art design. “We’re...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Honorary street designation celebrates life of teen lost to gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of a 16-year-old boy lost to gun violence celebrated his life Saturday as an honorary street sign bearing his name was installed. Chavan Scruggs was shot and killed in September 2021 outside Figures Parks. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in the case. Family...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Memorial service honors life of Flora-Bama co-owner

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. - Flora-Bama held a memorial service Sunday for co-owner Joe Gilchrist. It took place Sunday afternoon. Gilchrest died last month at 80-years-old. "Joe was one of the most generous, kindest people ever," Jennifer Parnell with Flora-Bama said. "You could see by all the people who are here to celebrate him today. He had respect for other people and he was just kind."
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

South Alabama basketball adds St. Mary’s transfer Judah Brown

South Alabama on Sunday landed a basketball transfer from one of the top mid-major programs in the country. Forward Judah Brown, who spent the last two years at West Coast Conference Power St. Mary’s, will join the Jaguars for the 2022-23 season. He has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: inflation woes strain nonprofits

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Everything’s more expensive now thanks to high inflation. That’s affecting everyone, especially non-profit groups that are meant to help people in need. President and CEO of the Waterfront Rescue Mission Clay Romano talks to us about how inflation is impacting their mission Guest: Inflation is really starting to hit home, not […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bicyclist shot on Cuba Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A victim was riding a bicycle early Sunday evening on Cuba Street when he was shot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police said that on Sunday at approximately 6:05 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Cuba Street in reference to one shot. Officers discovered the victim was on a bicycle when an unknown male and an unknown female in a vehicle drove up and shot him.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy