New York’s gas price average dips below five dollars

Gas prices continue their slow, but steady, decline in New Jersey. AAA puts the average for regular at $4.91 a gallon in the Garden State. That's off 8 cents from a week ago, but still 16 cents higher than a month ago. A year ago, New Jersey drivers were paying...
While soaring interest rates have doomed some commercial deals, multifamily brokers in New Jersey say demand is still strong enough for trades to happen without a discount. Marcus & Millichap associate David Ferber points to his $76 million Hudson County listing as an example. The 30-building, 319-unit portfolio concentrated in...
Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
Fireworks displays are planned across New Jersey. Here is a list of some of them. Please check before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach. June 24-Sept. 2 - Fridays. Wildwood Boardwalk Friday Night Fireworks. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Wildwood...
A 7-year-old girl and a 47-year-old man lost their lives while trying to enjoy the water this weekend. In Teaneck early Sunday evening, a 7-year-old girl died after being found at the bottom of an inground swimming pool in Teaneck that had been rented online. The girl was attending the party with relatives.
Is a wrecking ball in the future for a once-thriving shopping center in New Jersey?. If a developer has its way, the answer to that question is, "yes," but local elected officials are not quite sold just yet -- nor is it the first time plans have been presented to redevelop this area.
NEW YORK -- Police say former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a Staten Island supermarket Sunday while campaigning for his son, Andrew.Giuliani told CBS2 the man, a store employee, was angry over the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. He says fortunately he didn't fall to the floor but says the slap was so hard he almost lost his balance.Police say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a ShopRite on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section."All of a sudden, I felt this tremendous slap on my back or banging on...
Popular book retailer Barnes & Noble is moving and updating one of its long-standing New Jersey stores. Barnes & Noble of Holmdel, which has been at 2134 Route 35 for 21 years, recently announced plans to relocate to a smaller nearby location in the Commons at Holmdel, at 2130 Route 35.
An eatery known for its wood-fired pizzas and gourmet dishes is also being recognized for serving the best burgers in New York in a new report from Eat This, Not That. The website published a list of the best burgers in each state on Monday, April 25, and determined that New York's best burger is "The Emmy Burger," which is served at Emily in Brooklyn.
A large reward is now being offered after a hit and run accident on I-87 that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. In early June, New York State Police out of Tarrytown asked the public for help after what they called a "serious injury crash" on I-87 where a passenger car struck a motorcycle on the New York State Thruway and then fled the scene.
According to The Office of the Attorney General, there is technically no law that specifically states the act of eating while driving in New Jersey is illegal. But (and this is a big but), it is listed as a type of distracted driving, which comes with penalties. Per The Office...
Hundreds of prosecutors in New York City are quitting the district attorneys’ offices amid controversial criminal justice reforms. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office this year has hemorrhaged 65 assistant district attorneys, which is about 12% of the staff. Bragg released a memo on his third day in office,...
People always ask me for marital advice. My answer is always the same: When I was married we slept in separate beds. I slept in Jersey and she slept in Pennsylvania! I’m kidding, of course, but it was good to see that if you want to go to the marriage capital of New Jersey, head to Jersey City.
While Costco is forcing you to buy a membership in order to buy their gas, Sam's Club is offering to sell you a membership for just $8. You have to buy it in person this week, according to a statement released by their company. If you already have a Sam's Club membership, nevermind.
If someone asked you to name a top spot for BBQ here in New Jersey you’d stop and think about it Newark has to be in the mix as a great BBQ destination. What would make the pollsters agree that Newark is a great BBQ destination? In taking a hard look and making some comparisons and you will agree that there is a very good argument to naming Newark King of the Northeast for great BBQ.
Every week, we gather the highlights you missed in the news this week in Montclair, Bloomfield, + beyond. Among the local headlines: the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade; Essex County installed 33 new trail markers along the Lenape Trail; Newark renames Washington Park to Harriet Tubman Square; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County + beyond.
With news that NJ Transit is taking over more routes in Hudson County, riders chimed in on what’s wrong and right with bus service in Hudson County:. Greg Johnson, 32, of Jersey City checks the NJ Transit mobile app to know when the 119 bus will arrive. The 119 route runs from Bayonne, through Jersey City and northern Hoboken, through the Lincoln Tunnel and then the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan.
On Sunday afternoon, a large fire engulfed the John Russell Wheeler VFW Post 1397 on Pennsylvania Railroad Ave. in Linden, Union County, NJ. Despite best efforts from the Linden Fire Department and nearby mutual aid units, the blaze quickly swept through the century old building. VFW Post 1397 is located...
Summer is officially here, which means there are lots of fun outdoor activities for the next couple of months — and there’s nothing more fun than an outdoor movie. In addition to the Hoboken Movies Under the Stars lineup, Jersey City’s Movies in the Park is underway at a variety of local parks — and there are some great movies on the schedule. Read on to see the Jersey City Movies in the Park 2022 schedule.
A 27-year-old driver from Allentown, PA was seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, June 26, authorities said. Mafer Fermin Pena was rear-ended by an Acura near mile post 137.9 on the northbound side of the highway in Cranford around 4:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Comments / 0