Otter Tail County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, West Otter Tail by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

Tornado Warning issued for Becker, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Becker; Hubbard; Otter Tail; Wadena A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUBBARD...NORTHWESTERN WADENA...NORTHEASTERN OTTER TAIL AND EASTERN BECKER COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Snellman, or 20 miles east of Detroit Lakes, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Wolf Lake around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Osage, Midway and Menahga. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Morrison, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Douglas; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Douglas, Pope, eastern Stevens, southern Todd, northwestern Stearns and southwestern Morrison Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1249 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Long Prairie to near Lowry to 6 miles northeast of Lake Oliver. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Long Prairie around 1255 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Swanville, Flensburg, Sauk Centre, Little Falls and Melrose. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 96 and 133. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 140 and 148. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 154 and 173. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 159 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN

