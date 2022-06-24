Cherish your family and friends

We were honored to be among the 50-plus guests at the home of my daughter Andrea, son-in-law Jesus, and granddaughter Carla this past weekend for a party. The theme was “Let’s Celebrate Family and Friends.”

The celebration began before noon and continued well past midnight. The highlight for us was seeing Jesus’ parents, who were visiting from Oviedo, Asturias, in Spain. It had been 18 years since Keith and I last saw them. They speak no English, and we speak no Spanish, but we did not have any difficulty communicating.

I couldn’t help but think of all the Bible verses related to family and friends. John 15:12-13, for example, which states, “This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love hath no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friends.” We may never be in the position to give our life for someone, but there are other ways to practice sacrificial love: by listening, helping, encouraging and sharing.

David writes about the joy of harmonious relationships in Psalm 133:1: “How good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity!”

How precious the unity I felt within that gathering of people. Living in harmony does not mean we will agree with everything, as there will be many opinions, just as there are many petals on a rose. Everywhere you can see people disagreeing and causing division over unimportant issues. Some even delight in discrediting others. However, the accord evidenced by this group was almost tangible.

Consider those who are alone, without friends or family. As a registered nurse performing skilled nursing visits with the elderly and infirm, I witnessed many who lived alone and had no family or had family that had abandoned them. Because I have such a compassionate heart, these visits always left me with a great deal of sadness.

In Genesis 2:18 we read, “And the Lord God said, ‘It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.’” God’s plan is not for us to be alone and lonely.

Psalm 28:24 tells us, “A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” Loneliness is everywhere, as many feel cut off and alienated from others. Being in a crowd makes people more aware of their isolation. We all need friends who will stick close to us through good and bad times and listen, care, and offer help when needed. Keep in mind that you need to be a good friend as there are people who need your friendship. Be the best that you can be.

Indeed, having solid positive relationships with family and friends makes life more pleasurable. Our lives are enriched by sharing the beautiful and peaceful aspects of our lives with people we love. A bonus is that we enrich their lives as well.

These folks also help us through the tough times in life by making things more enjoyable. Ask yourself this question: Do your current friends build you up with their support, or is the friendship more one-sided? Galatians 6:10 tells us, “As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.”

Our friends and family are under attack these days. Satan is so polished, so well-spoken, and so “dressed to the nines” that he is more than unrecognizable; he is desirable. So it is vital to pray for everyone, and believe me, one person (starting with you) can make a difference in this world in which we live. God created our families to be a holy unit, with each member having specific roles but with Him as our priority. Psalm 127:1 tells us this. “Unless the Lord builds the house, its builders labor in vain.” Therefore, God is our house’s chief builder and protector.

Pray for our friends and family that they will love the Lord and find in Him salvation. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your hearts,” Deuteronomy 6:5 tells us. “Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against one of your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord,” is one of the laws we read in Leviticus 19:18.

That brings us back to Jesus’ summarizing all these rules when He said to love God with all your heart and your neighbor as yourself. By carrying out His “greatest commandments,” we also find ourselves following God’s laws. We must not rely on the church or schools (Christian or otherwise) to take the responsibility of teaching our children the lessons found in God’s Word. I am thankful that Andrea and Jesus are Christian examples for my granddaughter, Carla, and their circle of friends.

Deuteronomy 6:6-7 tell us, “These commandments that I give you today are to be upon your hearts. Impress them on our children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” Pray that each of us will be that example.