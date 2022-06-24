ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Paving again? Where were the potholes? (letter to the editor)

By Patrick J. O'Connor
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Here we go again with the resurfacing of Pelton Avenue, between Richmond Terrace and Henderson Avenue, along with the expected replacement of four “street...

The Staten Island Advance

‘I’m here for women’: Staten Island rally draws dozens in wake of Roe v. Wade decision

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Joann Reetz remembers life before Roe v. Wade. She was 23-years-old when the 1973 landmark case legalizing abortions nationwide was passed. “I was ecstatic,” said Reetz. “All these years, I’ve known many people who have had abortions and it’s not an easy thing to have. But the alternative, for many women, is impossible.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

This Is Pride: Staten Islander, 28, is passionate about making healthcare accessible to all, including HIV services

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the goal of making medical services accessible to all, Steven Stora, 28, has worked in HIV-related healthcare for the last five years. Employed as a project manager at Northwell Health, Stora is determined to be part of the “change” that will one day make Staten Island “all-inclusive.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
#Potholes#Traffic Calming#Urban Construction#Richmond Terrace#Dot
The Staten Island Advance

Landmark settlement to make 95% of NYC subways accessible for people with disabilities by 2055

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Only 25%, or 113, of New York City’s 472 subway stations are currently accessible to individuals with disabilities who are unable to use the stairs. But by 2055, at least 95% of those 364 inaccessible subway stations will become accessible following a landmark settlement agreement between disability advocates and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Special waste drop-off sites are now open

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is holding special waste drop-off sites across the five boroughs, where residents can discard certain harmful products. The Staten Island drop-off site will be located off the Muldoon Avenue exit of the southbound West Shore Expressway, past the DSNY security booth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Tony Brandefine: If only I knew ye | From the editor

I was so saddened to read of Tony Brandefine’s passing the other day. Tony was a larger-than-life kind of guy. I admired Tony since my first brush with him back in 1965. It was in the New Dorp High School cafeteria, in those days a place where it wasn’t unusual to find your lunch table fly off the floor when a tablemate took issue with a perceived slight – whether true or not.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
