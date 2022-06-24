Paving again? Where were the potholes? (letter to the editor)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Only 25%, or 113, of New York City’s 472 subway stations are currently accessible to individuals with disabilities who are unable to use the stairs. But by 2055, at least 95% of those 364 inaccessible subway stations will become accessible following a landmark settlement agreement between disability advocates and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO