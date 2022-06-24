East Greenbush PD needs help finding owner of car
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The East Greenbush Police Department is trying to find out who owns a white car, that they say was used in a break-in. The car was seen on McDonald Lane and had a trailer attached.Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
If this car looks familiar to you, or you know who’s it is, give the East Greenbush Police Department a call at (518) 479-2525.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 5