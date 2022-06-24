East Greenbush PD needs help finding owner of car

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The East Greenbush Police Department is trying to find out who owns a white car, that they say was used in a break-in. The car was seen on McDonald Lane and had a trailer attached.

Photo provided by East Greenbush Police.

If this car looks familiar to you, or you know who’s it is, give the East Greenbush Police Department a call at (518) 479-2525.

