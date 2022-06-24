June 24th Forecast First

MIAMI – It is getting active in the tropics with three areas that are being tracked for possible development. Invest 94-L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Two and it is approaching the southern Windward Islands with a high chance of formation. It is likely to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next one to two days. Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada are under a Tropical Storm Warning.Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to reach the Windward Islands by Tuesday night, and then continue on a westward track across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday.CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren...

MIAMI, FL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO