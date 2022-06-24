ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

June 24th Forecast First

By Chris Knoll
westernslopenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning lows are in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the Grand Valley this morning. Mostly dry conditions will last through the morning, and pop up thunderstorms will return for the afternoon. Scattered storms will continue to...

www.westernslopenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two forms

MIAMI – It is getting active in the tropics with three areas that are being tracked for possible development. Invest 94-L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Two and it is approaching the southern Windward Islands with a high chance of formation. It is likely to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next one to two days. Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada are under a Tropical Storm Warning.Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to reach the Windward Islands by Tuesday night, and then continue on a westward track across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday.CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy