The public memorial event honoring Surfside collapse victims starts now. Watch it here

The 98 victims of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside will be honored by family members, emergency officials and politicians at a public memorial event at 10 a.m. Friday. First Lady Jill Biden is among those expected to make remarks.

The Miami Herald will broadcast the event live online, on this site and our YouTube channel . You can watch the event by playing the video below:

The town of Surfside will also broadcast it online and through its public-access cable TV channel.