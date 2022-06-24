Public hearing today on plan to revitalize Penn Station

Public hearing today on Penn Station plan 00:25

NEW YORK -- The New York State Senate will hold a public hearing Friday in Manhattan on plans to revitalize Penn Station .

It's set for 10 a.m. at the Senate Hearing Room located at 250 Broadway.

The hearing will review the status of the $6 billion project , including its potential financial impact on the city and state.

Senators will hear from MTA Chair Janno Leiber, along with officials from the Empire State Development Corporation and members of the Manhattan Community Boards 4 and 5.