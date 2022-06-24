ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Youths stranded in dark on Florida river feared alligators circled them, deputies say

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A trio of youths tubing the Yellow River in Florida became stranded in the dark and had to be rescued — after they became convinced alligators were closing in on them.

The rescue happened late Tuesday, June 21, “deep on the river” and involved one 12-year-old and two 18-year-olds, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The county is about 135 miles west of Tallahassee on the Florida Panhandle.

The group called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after seeing an alligator not far away, the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News.

“They told deputies they went tubing, it got too dark to see, and they believed they were surrounded by alligators,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Our OCSO small boat was launched (around 9:30 p.m.), operated by Deputy Elliott Howard and K-9 Handler Royce Brooks. The boat made it a mile and a half up the river before the river was impassible. Both deputies got out, walked the shores, and swam up river.”

The three were located about 10 minutes later — around 10:30 p.m. — and escorted back to the patrol boat for a trip to the nearest launch, officials said. The youths were not injured, deputies said.

It is common knowledge “there are indeed lots of alligators in the area,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The Yellow River and nearby marsh are listed as home to alligators , bears and rattlesnakes.

A “designated paddling trail” has been established for canoeing and kayaking along 54 miles of the river through Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties, with a half dozen access points, according to Paddle Florida.

“The upper portion goes through hardwood forest, with slightly swift currents and higher banks. Downstream, the river widens,” Paddle Florida reports.

“Water levels can fluctuate rapidly so be aware — especially when water is running high, paddling can be difficult or dangerous.”

Teens find floating body, revealing 2 divers died exploring submerged Florida cave

Overloaded boat flips 8 people and dog into Georgia lake. Watch chaotic rescue video

Yelping dog may have spent a week wedged in crevasse at West Virginia national park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Swimmer and dog rescued in Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man and a dog were rescued from a potentially life-threatening situation Sunday, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District. In a post on the South Walton Fire District Facebook page, officials wrote they received a call around 6:43 p.m. near Snowdrift road....
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
Okaloosa County, FL
Accidents
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Tallahassee, FL
Accidents
County
Okaloosa County, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
West Virginia State
WKRG News 5

Body discovered at beach resort: Orange Beach Police

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning. Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Rental Condominiums. That’s just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The body of a woman was discovered at […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WMBB

One dead in single car crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a single car fatality on Sunday evening. Troopers said a 51-year-old Panama City Beach woman was driving her gray sedan heading north on County Road 2297. The woman’s car reportedly ran off the road when she overcorrected and hit a telephone pole. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Florida Panhandle#Bears#Accident#Mcclatchy News#K 9 Handler
utv44.com

Woman killed in fall from Orange Beach condo balcony

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, at approximately 0530 on 26 June 2022, Orange Beach emergency personnel responded to Phoenix III condos for a report of someone fallen from a condo balcony. On arrival an adult female was found and pronounced deceased. Police are investigating,...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Okaloosa Co. officer saves drowning swimmer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is being congratulated after he saved a swimmer who was drowning off the Gulf. A body camera video caught the officer in action as he ran into the waters behind Sandpiper Cove Condominium. OCSO dispatch contacted Deputy David Bazylak after receiving reports […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

One person dead in single vehicle crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A 51-year-old woman from Panama City Beach is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the crash happened off County Road 2297 near Alvie Holmes Road. Troopers report the woman was heading northbound when she was navigating a curve to the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
niceville.com

Walton traffic advisory for June 26-June 30

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Korean BBQ Steakhouse coming soon

Before we get started on the news this morning, I just want to say thanks for your patience this week. We had a family emergency come up late last week that took us out of town. As a result, I’ve only been able to get out this one newsletter since last week.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Okaloosa Co. deputies rescue teens stranded in Yellow River

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies rescued several teens who were stranded in the Yellow River.  The teens called for help after they got stranded while tubing Tuesday night. The teens ”believed they were surrounded by alligators,” according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies arrived on boat, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach Police offering $4k signing bonus for new hires

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach police department needs new officers. FWBPD took to social media offering a $4,000 signing bonus for new recruits. Fort Walton Beach city staff said they need to fill 5 sworn-in officer jobs, 1 reserve officer job, and a crossing guard position. FWBPD New Officer job […]
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
9K+
Followers
964
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy