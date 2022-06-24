Youths stranded in dark on Florida river feared alligators circled them, deputies say

A trio of youths tubing the Yellow River in Florida became stranded in the dark and had to be rescued — after they became convinced alligators were closing in on them.

The rescue happened late Tuesday, June 21, “deep on the river” and involved one 12-year-old and two 18-year-olds, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The county is about 135 miles west of Tallahassee on the Florida Panhandle.

The group called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after seeing an alligator not far away, the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News.

“They told deputies they went tubing, it got too dark to see, and they believed they were surrounded by alligators,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Our OCSO small boat was launched (around 9:30 p.m.), operated by Deputy Elliott Howard and K-9 Handler Royce Brooks. The boat made it a mile and a half up the river before the river was impassible. Both deputies got out, walked the shores, and swam up river.”

The three were located about 10 minutes later — around 10:30 p.m. — and escorted back to the patrol boat for a trip to the nearest launch, officials said. The youths were not injured, deputies said.

It is common knowledge “there are indeed lots of alligators in the area,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The Yellow River and nearby marsh are listed as home to alligators , bears and rattlesnakes.

A “designated paddling trail” has been established for canoeing and kayaking along 54 miles of the river through Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties, with a half dozen access points, according to Paddle Florida.

“The upper portion goes through hardwood forest, with slightly swift currents and higher banks. Downstream, the river widens,” Paddle Florida reports.

“Water levels can fluctuate rapidly so be aware — especially when water is running high, paddling can be difficult or dangerous.”

