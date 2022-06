INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anti-abortion and abortion-rights groups from around the state reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision striking down abortion rights. “The Court’s action in dismantling nearly 50 years of reproductive rights will have a devastating effect on this country, particularly survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking. It is undeniably cruel that in some states, women and girls who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest will be further traumatized by carrying the child of their rapist,” Beth White, CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO