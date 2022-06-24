ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele, MO

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in...

Gas Prices Drop For The Fourth

(Farmington) Gas prices are dropping a little bit at Missouri pumps but drivers are still facing the most expensive Fourth of July holiday. Triple-A-Missouri reports the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is four-dollars, 64-cents. That price is down four cents from last week but...
FARMINGTON, MO
Mo. State Rep. Gregory explains new abortion ban

A golf tournament in Cape Girardeau raised money for kids for Christmas. Thousands of people are taking part and enjoying their love of cars this weekend in Du Quoin, Ill. Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors approves $146.3M FY23 budget. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The board approved a $146.3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
New Illinois law seeks to prevent future water contaminations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Water supply disruption can not only be a inconvenience but can be dangerous as deadly diseases like Legionnaire’s can form under certain conditions. But a new Illinois law now requires water utility companies to alert places like healthcare facilities and senior living centers of water disruptions supply that could put people at risk.
ILLINOIS STATE
Colton Zirkle Named Executive Director of Missouri Hunting Heritage Federation

KANSAS CITY, MO – Missouri Hunting Heritage Federation announced that Colton Zirkle has been named Executive Director. Zirkle joins the non-profit from the Conservation Federation of Missouri where he helped recruit student leaders, promote events, and produce electronic communications. Zirkle will work with Missouri state legislators, conservation partners and...
MISSOURI STATE
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as seven rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said. Two of...
MENDON, MO
Missouri Averaging 10K COVID-19 Cases Per Week

In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (MISSOURINET) – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet in Missouri. Nathan Koffarnus (KOH’-far-ness) is the...
MISSOURI STATE
See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri woman injured after crash with a semi

NODAWAY COUNTY —A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by Salih A. Mohammed, 34, Portland, Oregon, was southbound on U.S. 71 a mile and a half north of Maryville. The...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Fulton County to participate in rural traffic safety program

A new program launched by Arkansas traffic officials is being held in a portion of North Central Arkansas. Fulton County is one of five counties participating in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Program to help increase road safety in more rural parts of the state. The program will run...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Missouri man pleads guilty to $10 million conspiracy to distribute 2,204 pounds of methamphetamine; faces 20 years in prison

A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms (2204.62 pounds) of methamphetamine. Joshua A. Brown, 38, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 5, 2019.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Illinois man disappears on 1968 flight over Missouri

PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other passengers and four flight crew that […]
PONTIAC, IL

