Major League Baseball dished out 12 suspensions Monday in response to a bench-clearing brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners that happened Sunday. Seattle received just three of the suspensions: seven games for outfielder Jesse Winker, five games for shortstop J.P. Crawford, and two games for outfielder Julio Rodríguez. All three players were ejected Sunday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO