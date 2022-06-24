ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Heat Advisory issued June 24 at 4:17AM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

By National Weather Service
KTVZ
 3 days ago

* WHAT…Hot temperatures of 85 to 100 in the valleys during the. afternoons. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal,. * WHERE…In California, all except the higher mountains of Modoc. County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and. Western Lake...

ktvz.com

centraloregondaily.com

Authorities warn Northwest swimmers to beware risky waters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are warning recreationists to be wary of risky waterways as hot weather hits part of the Pacific Northwest. The Statesman-Journal reports the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state through Sunday. After an abnormally cool...
SALEM, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 6/27 – Investigation Continues Into Head-On Fatal Collision on Highway 97 That Killed Two on Friday

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon, Washington heat advisory through Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scorcher has arrived Sunday, bringing the hottest temperatures in the Portland metro since the record-shattering heatwave of 2021. A Heat Advisory is in effect for western Oregon and Washington through Monday. Sunday is 40 degrees hotter in Portland than exactly one week ago, when...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Community memorializes Oregonians lost to deadly 2021 heat dome

PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members and leaders are remembering the nearly 100 Oregonians who died during 2021's historic heat dome weather event. City, county and faith leaders from around the Portland metropolitan area gathered at Leach Botanical Garden on a sweltering Sunday to memorialize the heat wave victims. In...
PORTLAND, OR
J.R. Heimbigner

Gas Prices Likely to Stay High in Oregon Throughout the Summer

According to AAA Gas Prices, the average gas price in the state of Oregon is coming in at a whopping $5.50, and it doesn’t look like it will shy away any time soon. “People are still fueling up, despite these record-high prices,” said Marie Dodds, the public affairs director for AAA Oregon and Idaho. “At some point, drivers may alter their daily driving habits, but it hasn’t happened yet.”
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

ODFW Warns About Bears On The Oregon Coast Due To Late Berry Crop

Due to unseasonably cool weather and failed pollination, Salmonberries and Thimbleberries (an important food source for bears) are not yet ripe. As a result of the delayed berry crops, bears on the Oregon coast have been forced to find other food sources, often times in areas where humans live. Bear...
ANIMALS
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Beware of Bears on Oregon Coast Due to Late Berry Crops, Say Officials

(Oregon Coast) – Spotting a bear on the Oregon coast may become uncomfortably easy, and it's likely some local residents will begin to encounter them in one way or another, even if it's just a scattered load of garbage now and then. (Above: photo Oregon State Parks. Bear tracks along the beach near Brookings. Uncropped version is below)
BROOKINGS, OR
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

Deer and elk leftovers offered by Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is offering deer and elk leftovers this week – in person and online. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is offering more than 7,500 leftover deer and elk hunting tags starting Friday. Leftover tags go on sale online July 1st at 10 a.m. New...
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR

