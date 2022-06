Friday was a relatively quiet day for Indiana County First Responders. Only four calls were reported by Indiana County 911 on Friday. Two of those calls were Automatic Fire Alarms in Blairsville Borough. The first was at 12:48 PM on East Market Street and the other was at 8:30 PM on Martha Street. Blairsville and Black Lick Fire Crews responded to the scene.

