ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Expungement Clinic starts Saturday

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dcQz_0gKmIzxy00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office announced another Expungement Clinic this Saturday, June 25.

The clinic will be located at New Direction Christian Church on 6120 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38115 . This event is happened from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The city of Memphis said they will have Drive While You Pay Program as well as Maximus agency on site for child support questions.

In addition, FedEx Express, Goodwill Memphis and the American Job Center will be on site for people searching for employment opportunities.

The NAACP will also be on site for anyone seeking voter registration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Shelby County could declare violence an epidemic, fund program to fight it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Violent crime will be a hot topic when Shelby County commissioners get together Monday afternoon. The board is considering a new resolution declaring violence an epidemic across Shelby County. “WHEREAS violence is an epidemic in Shelby County, Tennessee, and can benefit from strategies used for disease control … ” reads the beginning […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Charter network CEO promises to address abortion ruling in school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As protests enter their fourth day in the nation’s capital, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves put out a statement saying his state has “led the nation” in overcoming a great injustice. He called the country “safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.” But in Memphis, Dr. Bobby White […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Tanger Outlets Memphis 2022 TangerKIDS Grant Applications Close June 30

Anger Outlets Memphis continues its commitment to investing in the local community with the launch of the 2022 TangerKIDS Grants Program. Applications are now open for this year’s grants, with program updates that further incorporate the company’s Mission, Vision and Values. Tanger Outlets invites teachers and other education leaders to identify and apply for grants meeting their school’s specific needs as they work to create a more productive and inclusive learning environment.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Health
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Health
AOL Corp

'I cannot have this baby': A Memphis abortion clinic scrambles to serve desperate patients ahead of 6-week ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday morning, a voicemail popped up on the patient’s phone: She needed to call the clinic right away. The Supreme Court had just overturned Roe v. Wade, throwing into chaos an already fragile and limited system of abortion care across the South, and hundreds of women learned that the abortions they were seeking were now illegal. That wasn’t yet the case in Tennessee, but the reprieve was temporary.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South preparing for 4th of July events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown will have a Firework Extravaganza on July fourth starting at 5 p.m at the Municipal Park. The Fireworks show will begin at 9:10 p. m. There will be live entertainment crafts and food. There will be a few road closures. Parts of Exeter Road will...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 21-27

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Southern Social – 882285 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clerk S Office#Fedex Express#The American Job Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Frontdoor announces plans to leave Peabody Place headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant. Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall. The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Planned Parenthood plans to offer abortions until July 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–One Planned Parenthood location in Memphis plans to offer abortions until July 1 after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs vs Jackson women’s health organization. As of Friday, the CEO of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee said they plan to continue to offer abortions on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

Salvation Army seeing an uptick in women seeking shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army in Memphis said they’ve received calls from dozens of women looking for emergency shelter assistance for their families. Stacie McGhee is a Case Manager for the Salvation Army’s Renewal Place Program. She says this summer, the number of women seeking emergency...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Food bank, church comes to the rescue during inflation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families are having to do more with less when it comes to soaring fuel and food cost, but one church left the sanctuary to the streets to help. Founding pastor of Eternal Life Church, Andre Clay, was joined by nearly two dozen parishioners Monday to serve the community. “Our mission is to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

McIngvale Square development planned in Hernando

It’s always been said that when the McIngvale Road interchange with I-269 was finished and open to traffic, development along and near the interchange would follow. The opening of the Gatorade Fieldhouse is one example and another development appears to be on the way. Developer Jon Stevenson has unveiled...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Companies offering to cover abortion-related costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, dozens of companies have announced they will pay or reimburse their employees who leave the state to the have an abortion. WREG looked into some of the local companies that are a part of that group. Starbucks, Nike, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kroger are just some of the companies […]
MEMPHIS, TN
radionwtn.com

UTM Noyce Scholars Begin Masters Program

MARTIN, Tenn. – Three University of Tennessee at Martin Noyce Scholars signed a contract agreeing to fulfill the program’s requirements as they begin their Master of Science in Initial Licensure at UT Martin. Terae Phelps, of Union City; Grace Looney, of Millington; and Taylor Dennis, of Jackson, signed the contract during an orientation for the graduate program on May 10.
MARTIN, TN
WREG

Vroom customers exhausted with new car troubles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Smith bought his F-150 from Vroom in September, but left it parked after getting stuck with an expired, temporary tag and without answers from the online car dealer about its delays. Now, Smith is back on the road again with a permanent tag on his truck. He got his registration in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis requires students to wear clear backpacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As school safety continues to be a major concern, a Mid-South school district has voted in a new policy some feel might protect students. On Thursday, the West Memphis School District announced all K-12 students will be required to wear clear backpacks. In light of the recent school shooting in Texas, some […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy