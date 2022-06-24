Expungement Clinic starts Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office announced another Expungement Clinic this Saturday, June 25.

The clinic will be located at New Direction Christian Church on 6120 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38115 . This event is happened from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The city of Memphis said they will have Drive While You Pay Program as well as Maximus agency on site for child support questions.

In addition, FedEx Express, Goodwill Memphis and the American Job Center will be on site for people searching for employment opportunities.

The NAACP will also be on site for anyone seeking voter registration.

