Glendale, OR

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and...

kqennewsradio.com

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/27 – Motorcycle Crash and Fire on Hwy 199, Grants Pass Man Dies from Gunshot Wound During Domestic Disturbance

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING ROLL OVER CRASH FRIDAY NIGHT

A driver was cited following a roll over crash Friday night in Winston. A report from Winston Police said just before 7:00 p.m. an officer arrived at the intersection of Main Street and Douglas Boulevard, following a report of the wreck. An investigation revealed that a Roseburg man was driving his SUV at an estimated thirty-five miles per hour when he ran the light while traveling southbound through the intersection. That vehicle hit a sedan, also driven by a Roseburg man, which was attempting to turn left onto Main Street.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS RESCUE MAN FROM WELL

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Several agencies respond to motorcycle crash, fire along 199

Josephine County, Ore. — At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District. The fire was quickly mitigated and the driver as assessed by American Medical Response before leaving the scene. Illinois Valley Fire District,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near the landfill exit. The 63-year old said he was cut off, causing him to swerve into the center divider to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. He was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING VEHICLE WRECK

A Riddle man was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at around 6:00 p.m. the 30-year old was reported to have crashed into a small brick divider before going into a store on Northwest Keasey Street and creating a disturbance. The suspect left the area and shortly after, crashed his vehicle into the sidewalk at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and Northwest Stewart Parkway. That knocked his front driver side tire off the axle.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Roadside Mowing – Koosbay Blvd., June 27

City of Coos Bay release – This week City Staff will be doing roadside mowing on Koosbay Blvd. from Teakwood Avenue to 10th Street. Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 28 and conclude on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Flaggers will be onsite conducting lane closures as needed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. Please slowdown in the work zone or when following equipment. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org Thank you.
COOS BAY, OR
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER EARLY MORNING INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man after an early morning incident on Monday. An RPD report said at about 12:45 a.m. the 29-year old allegedly threw several bags of fertilizer at the victim’s pickup, cracking the windshield. The suspect also reportedly damaged several bags of fertilizer, hanging flower baskets and some items that were on display at a store in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of southwestern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said high temperatures will be up to 100 degrees, slightly cooler at higher elevations. The Advisory area includes Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 27

According to an entry on the CQPD log for June 23, 10:28 p.m., 1200 block No. Dean St., “theft of dog.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 23, 6:22 a.m., 900 block Montgomery Ave., “result of subject needing to be trespassed from location,” 43-year old Brandi Kristine Gray arrested on CCSO warrant charging DUII & Reckless Driving, “Gray cited in lieu of custody.”
COQUILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct after an incident on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:00 a.m. the 35-year old was allegedly using an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest and a homemade sign on the roadway in the 1700 block of West Harvard Avenue in an attempt to collect parking fees or donations from customers at the Farmer’s Market. The suspect was allegedly blocking the roadway.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR
nbc16.com

UTV Takeover concludes on the Oregon coast

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- This weekend marked the end of the UTV Takeover 2K22 Tour in Coos Bay. Check out these photos sent to our newsroom from Pam Burton via Chime In. These pictures are of the hill climbing competition, which was just one of the events on site. Event...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
DRAIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SOUTH SLOUGH LISTS JULY ACTIVITIES

The South Slough Reserve near Charleston has a number of activities in July. *Second Saturday Stewards is July 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Work will include helping to restore habitat for two unique carnivorous plants, by removing overhanging brush on the facility’s Long Island Point. *Kayaking the...
CHARLESTON, OR

