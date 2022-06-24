DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.

SUTHERLIN, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO