ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Pedestrian Killed in Crash Near Leisure World: Police

By Sophia Barnes
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was killed in a crash early Friday near Leisure World in Montgomery County, police said. A pedestrian was...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Montgomery County Police say that their Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Friday morning. “At approximately 4:36 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Rossmoor Blvd., for the report of a pedestrian struck,” MCPD said in a press release. “The preliminary investigation by detectives determined that the pedestrian was in the roadway, and not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a blue 2016 Kia Optima traveling southbound on Georgia Ave.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision With Rollover Friday Night in Fairland

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision that caused a vehicle to roll over onto its roof a little before 9:45pm on Sunday night in the area of Stravinsky Terrace and Brahms Avenue in the Fairland area, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer.
FAIRLAND, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leisure World, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
Daily Voice

DC Pursuit Ends In Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist being chased by police officers crashed on a Northeast D.C. street, reports NBC Washington. The early morning chase led to the motorcyclist hitting a pole at Benning Road and Oklahoma Avenue NE shortly before 3 a.m., reports the outlet. Several officers were still on the scene hours after...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. installs new flood sensor at Rockville apartment where 19-year-old died

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 1, 2021. Montgomery County officials unveiled new technology to alert residents sooner of potentially dangerous flooding. On Friday, the county showcased its expanded early warning Flood Sensor Program, with 35 solar-powered sensors, including one to be installed at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments in Rockville, where a 19-year-old man drowned last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Seat Pleasant officer injured after car crashes into police car

A Seat Pleasant police officer was injured after a driver struck the police car, while officers were responding to a different car crash in Maryland on Sunday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Seat Pleasant police officers came to investigate a crash that closed Central Avenue in both directions, between Shady Glen Drive and Jonquil Avenue.
Inside Nova

Woman found injured at Alexandria bus stop dies; murder investigation underway

Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Georgia Avenue#Traffic Accident
mocoshow.com

Update on Friday’s Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian Near Leisure World, Identity of Victim Released

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday, June 24, 2022. At approximately 4:36 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Rossmoor...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. D.C. police were called shortly after midnight to a triple shooting in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW. A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were found shot and were...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Shot During Two Separate Shootings In Fells Point On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities. The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said. They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities An ambulance took him to a local hospital. Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said. Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said. Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422. Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
foxbaltimore.com

Fire severely damages Prince George's County house

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO. (WBFF) — A fire severely damages a home in Upper Marlboro on Sunday. At around 3:56 Prince George's County Fire units were called to the 12400-block of Kayak Dr. with smoke and fire showing. The fire has now been extinguished, according to authorities. There has been...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Bay Net

La Plata Police Department Investigating Video Of Officers At Carwash

LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department released the following statement following the video above being posted on social media:. “The La Plata Police Department is examining the facts of a June 26, 2022 video posted on social media at a La Plata car wash which allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”
LA PLATA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill

A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, according to authorities. Around 4:30 a.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to the area of Georgia Avenue near Rossmoor Boulevard for a collision involving a pedestrian, spokesman Pete Piringer posted on Twitter. The pedestrian, an adult, suffered life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital, Piringer wrote.
ASPEN HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed On South Hanover Street Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Baltimore’s Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the 700 block of S. Charles Street reported hearing gunshots at 3:06 p.m., police said. They soon learned that a man had been shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Hanover Street, according to authorities. An Ambulance took him to the University of Maryland. A short time later, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Families, safety advocates remember those killed on Md. Rt. 210

Since 2007, around 80 people have been killed on one of the deadliest roads in the D.C. area: Maryland Route 210. On Saturday, families and safety advocates gathered to remember those who died, and to call for increased safety on the highway. The event called “The Dignity of Human Life”...
ACCOKEEK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Pedestrian Killed in Aspen Hill

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Aspen Hill, according to officials. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service personnel responded to the collision at southbound Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard around 4:30 a.m, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for MCFRS. The pedestrian had sustained life-threatening traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver remained on scene.
ASPEN HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy