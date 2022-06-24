Pedestrian Killed in Crash Near Leisure World: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Alexandria woman has died after she was found at a bus stop on Richmond Highway with life-threatening injuries to her upper body, according to police. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a bus stop in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway...
Montgomery County Police say that their Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Friday morning. “At approximately 4:36 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Rossmoor Blvd., for the report of a pedestrian struck,” MCPD said in a press release. “The preliminary investigation by detectives determined that the pedestrian was in the roadway, and not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a blue 2016 Kia Optima traveling southbound on Georgia Ave.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision that caused a vehicle to roll over onto its roof a little before 9:45pm on Sunday night in the area of Stravinsky Terrace and Brahms Avenue in the Fairland area, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer.
A motorcyclist being chased by police officers crashed on a Northeast D.C. street, reports NBC Washington. The early morning chase led to the motorcyclist hitting a pole at Benning Road and Oklahoma Avenue NE shortly before 3 a.m., reports the outlet. Several officers were still on the scene hours after...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 1, 2021. Montgomery County officials unveiled new technology to alert residents sooner of potentially dangerous flooding. On Friday, the county showcased its expanded early warning Flood Sensor Program, with 35 solar-powered sensors, including one to be installed at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments in Rockville, where a 19-year-old man drowned last year.
A Seat Pleasant police officer was injured after a driver struck the police car, while officers were responding to a different car crash in Maryland on Sunday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Seat Pleasant police officers came to investigate a crash that closed Central Avenue in both directions, between Shady Glen Drive and Jonquil Avenue.
A section of Alexandria, Virginia, was temporarily under a ‘shelter in place’ order Sunday afternoon as Fairfax Co. police searched for a suspect and investigated a shooting. The suspect was not located, and police are still investigating the incident. For nearly two hours Sunday afternoon, the 3300 block...
An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. D.C. police were called shortly after midnight to a triple shooting in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW. A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were found shot and were...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities.
The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said.
They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities
An ambulance took him to a local hospital.
Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said.
Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
PRINCE GEORGE'S CO. (WBFF) — A fire severely damages a home in Upper Marlboro on Sunday. At around 3:56 Prince George's County Fire units were called to the 12400-block of Kayak Dr. with smoke and fire showing. The fire has now been extinguished, according to authorities. There has been...
LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department released the following statement following the video above being posted on social media:. “The La Plata Police Department is examining the facts of a June 26, 2022 video posted on social media at a La Plata car wash which allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Baltimore’s Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the 700 block of S. Charles Street reported hearing gunshots at 3:06 p.m., police said.
They soon learned that a man had been shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Hanover Street, according to authorities.
An Ambulance took him to the University of Maryland. A short time later, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Since 2007, around 80 people have been killed on one of the deadliest roads in the D.C. area: Maryland Route 210. On Saturday, families and safety advocates gathered to remember those who died, and to call for increased safety on the highway. The event called “The Dignity of Human Life”...
A man using his walker to cross a Maryland street was struck and killed by a car that fled on Saturday, June 25, authorities said. Paul Haughee, 56, of Glen Burnie, was struck at Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Aspen Hill, according to officials. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service personnel responded to the collision at southbound Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard around 4:30 a.m, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for MCFRS. The pedestrian had sustained life-threatening traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver remained on scene.
