West Plains Youth Summer Basketball

Behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon, the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history and first in more than two decades by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the final Sunday night.
Prior to the Red, White and Blue fireworks being shot Saturday evening, the winning number for the Carter’s Jewel Chest “Jewels for You” pendant was announced on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The winning number is 198277. The winner will have until noon Friday to...
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Area residents interested in applying to the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) regular track program at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) have until Sept. 1 to submit their application. The Sept. 1 deadline is for students who wish to apply for a seat in...
Funeral services for Marlin Dewayne Moody, 78, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Moody passed away at 10:18 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home. He was born October 26, 1943 at West...
West Plains, MO. – In the coming week, people who visit the square in West Plains will notice a familiar building being demolished. A building on the East side of the square is being demolished following the fire damage that occurred earlier this year. As it stands, there have been no announcements as to the fires cause. The building previously contained the business Powell-Crews Title and Escrow.
Barbara Maxine Allen was born January 25, 1933, at Stoney Point community near Thayer, Missouri, the daughter of Ivory Foy Childers and Edna Viola (Winn) Childers. She departed this life on June 23, 2022, at Shady Oaks in Thayer, Missouri. She was 89 years and 5 months old. She graduated...
Despite water levels receding, 376 out of the 776 campsites on Norfork Lake and Bull Shoals Lake (Arkansas) will remain closed, Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards told a local radio station. The campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. While many of the sites are not underwater, campsites...
Three area residents were injured in separate accidents in Missouri Sunday. A woman from Fox in Stone County, 40-year-old Pamela Hicks, and a 79-year-old man from Fulton County, Jessie Guffey, were hurt in a crash in Howell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hicks was seriously injured and taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains while Guffey sustained minor injuries.
Nearly five years after a teen in Ozark County was killed, her mother will be standing trial for her murder. According to the Ozark County Times, Rebecca Ruud’s case will be heard in a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden beginning Monday in Springfield. The trial is expected...
A Cave City man was killed late Saturday night in a one-vehicle accident in Independence County. Sheriff Shawn Stephens said the victim, identified as Orvill L. Farris, 36, was driving a Honda all-terrain vehicle eastward on Antioch Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, left the south side of the roadway, and overturned.
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. June 24 on State Highway 1 and Senteney Road in Poinsett County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 31-year-old Jordan T. Hunter of Rainier,...
On 06/16/22, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randolph Graham from Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant for stealing, class A misdemeanor. He is being held on a $750 cash only bond or 10% bond in the amount of $5,000.00. On 06/16/22, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher...
(KTTS News) — Police in Seymour have arrested a wanted man after a short pursuit. KY3 says Jordan Tinker, 25, had been on the run since nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from Christian County deputies, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County.
A new program launched by Arkansas traffic officials is being held in a portion of North Central Arkansas. Fulton County is one of five counties participating in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Program to help increase road safety in more rural parts of the state. The program will run...
Myrtle, MO. – A Myrtle woman has been injured after falling off of tractor and the driver has been arrested following the Sunday accident. Mary-Lauren Niermann, 34 of Myrtle sustained moderate injuries after her fall, striking asphalt as she connected with the ground. She was transported to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment. Niermann appears to have been riding on the fender of the tractor when she fell.
The city of Mountain Home issued 18 business licenses in May. – Chad Mooney for Mountain Mystery Escapes LLC., an escape room and entertainment business located at 419 South Main Street;. – Daniel Scallorn for Platinum Entertainment LLC., an internet lounging business located at 1310 East Side Center Court;. –...
Haley Strain (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County teen was found safe shortly after being reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Haley Strain was located just before 4:30 Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, Strain was reported missing around 7 Friday...
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News has received more information about the case of the missing Mountain Home girl who was found Wednesday night after being reported missing nearly six weeks ago. It’s not the first time she had run away with the man who is now behind bars.
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 14 year old female. Haley Strain was last seen at 10:00 pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at a residence in the Lick Creek area. Haley is 5’4″ tall, 110 lbs. with dark red hair. She has her belly button pierced, ears pierced and a possible nose ring.
Negligent homicide charges have been filed following a crash Friday that claimed the life of a man from Salem. Six total charges have been filed against 54-year-old Kamala Dawn Crone of Horseshoe Bend. Killed in the crash was 45-year-old Robert Trent Zeigler. According to the probable cause statement in the...
