West Plains Youth Summer Basketball

Myrtle, MO. – A Myrtle woman has been injured after falling off of tractor and the driver has been arrested following the Sunday accident. Mary-Lauren Niermann, 34 of Myrtle sustained moderate injuries after her fall, striking asphalt as she connected with the ground. She was transported to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment. Niermann appears to have been riding on the fender of the tractor when she fell.

MYRTLE, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO