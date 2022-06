ALGER, Wash. — California might’ve claimed round one of the 50th annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, but Washington would not be denied as the bell rang for round two. Fireworks boomed above the backstretch, and the Northwest crowd roared as Puyallup, Washington’s Trey Starks climbed atop his car in Skagit Speedway’s victory lane having emerged as Friday’s winner of the second and final Dirt Cup preliminary with the NARC Fujitsu General Sprint Cars.

