2022 NBA Draft grades: Breaking down every team’s picks

The 2022 NBA Draft has come to an end. How did your team fare on Thursday night?

It’s hard to overstate the risk Orlando took in selecting Banchero first. This is a franchise that’s been essentially irrelevant for over a decade, swimming against the conventional wisdom with a decision that could make or break its future. Maybe it ends up working out in their favor. But it’s a hard sell when Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren, two players who look like far surer things, were sitting on the board. Houstan, who underperformed drastically at Michigan, was a reach at 32 as well.

It’s tough to argue with Holmgren second overall, and Williams at 12 is just fine. Trading up for Dieng, a pretty big question mark at No. 11, is the decision that we don’t quite understand on Oklahoma City’s end. Dieng has some athleticism to his game, but that’s a move that could look bad in the future, and it lowers the grade here. Still, Holmgren is a potentially foundational player, and sets the floor for this group high.

The prospects who were at the Barclays Center for the 2022 NBA Draft. NBAE via Getty Images

The Rockets come out of this draft as the night’s big winners. No one thought Jabari Smith would fall to them with the third overall pick, but the Magic’s selection of Banchero first overall made this an easy call for GM Rafael Stone. Smith should be an instant impact player, and the Rockets now have two long-term pieces of their core with him and Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick last year. Eason and Washington are two solid players as well.

A graphic made its way around Twitter on Thursday showing recent picks by Sacramento that turned out poorly, with the pick afterwards being a superstar. Murray is a solid player, and there’s no reason to believe he’ll fail at the next level. But taking him one pick above Ivey — who was better in the Big Ten last season — brings similar vibes.

Jaden ivey gets emotional alongside his mom after getting drafted by the Pistons. NBAE via Getty Images

The only thing keeping this from being higher is that we can’t know what GM Troy Weaver turned down from teams that wanted to trade for Ivey, including the Knicks. What we do know, though, is that getting Ivey fifth overall is something of a coup. The Purdue product has great physical ability and should form a strong duo alongside Cade Cunningham in Detroit’s backcourt. Adding Duren at the relatively low cost of future picks and Kemba Walker’s contract makes the Pistons the big winners of the night.

The Pacers didn’t do anything to drastically change their ceiling for next season, but they made two solid picks in Mathurin and Nembhard. Neither projects to be superstars, but Mathurin will be able to play right away and Nembhard is a high-floor guard. It’s hard not to come away satisfied, though Indiana’s offseason has yet to take shape if a Malcolm Brogdon trade is still in the works.

Someone was always going to take a swing on Sharpe in the top-10, and it’s tough to predict how that will play out. The ability is very much there for the Kentucky product, who was the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 before reclassifying, but he didn’t step onto the floor with the Wildcats last season. Exactly what you make of this pick, then, depends how you weigh Sharpe’s potential versus the inability to know what he might make of it.

Daniels should help a team that left something to be desired on the defensive end last season. At 6-foot-7, Daniels can defend the perimeter and get out in transition, though there are some very real question marks around his shooting. Nabbing Liddell at No. 41 overall is a steal. The Ohio State product improved each year he was in school, can switch on defense and shoot it from three. He’ll be a productive NBA player.

It’s tough to have three first-round picks and come out with anything other than a productive night. All three players are works in progress, but Sochan projects as a plus defender, and both Branham and Wesley can score. The Spurs are a team that you intrinsically trust to develop players well. Maybe that results in too much of a cushion in an exercise like this, but the track record speaks for itself.

Davis had a breakout season with the Badgers and earned his spot here, but it’s still a little hard to see him as an NBA star. A lot of his game was predicated on making tough shots from the midrange off the dribble. Is that something that can translate to the next level, and if it can, is it particularly desirable in the modern NBA? He should be more efficient in an offense that isn’t relying on him so heavily, but we’re not quite so sure about taking him this high.

Keels is very much an aside for the Knicks , who made waves early in the night by trading out of the 11th pick, sending it to the Thunder, then getting rid of Kemba Walker’s contract in a three-team deal with the Hornets and Pistons , reaping future assets along the way. The moves didn’t seem especially popular with fans, but those are often the kinds of trades that good teams make. The Knicks now have a slew of draft assets going forward and further salary cap space to pursue Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Mark Williams shakes Adam Silver’s hand after getting drafted by the Hornets. EPA

Getting some assets for the 13th pick was a solid enough move from Charlotte, especially given the Hornets ended up with a center just two picks after Jalen Duren was dealt to Detroit. Still, it feels like between themselves, the Knicks and the Pistons — the three teams involved in the Duren trade — Charlotte came out of Thursday night with the least to be excited about. Williams should be a starting center in the NBA, but his ceiling isn’t especially high and the Hornets didn’t come away with a slew of future assets like the Knicks.

The Cavs went the high-floor, lower-ceiling route with Agbaji in the first round, which is hard to knock for a team that already has much of its core in place. Agbaji was a four-year player at Kansas and the best player on a team that just won a national championship. He should be just fine in the NBA. As for their three second-round picks, if one turns into a rotation player, it would be a win — that’s just how things go that late in the draft.

If Griffin can stay healthy and play to his potential, the Hawks might have just gotten a backcourt partner for Trae Young who can eventually help them get to the next level. A lot has to happen for that scenario to come to fruition, but Griffin certainly has upside. He can create off the dribble and shoot the hell out of the ball, with a 44.7 percent mark from three last season, though injury issues hung over his last two high school seasons.

Dalen Terry could be a draft steal by the Bulls. AP

This could end up being the steal of the night. Terry’s shooting is a question mark, but he projects as a good two-way player who can make his teammates better. He won’t be a superstar at the next level, but he can defend, create with the ball in his hands and is athletic.

It’s more than possible that Kessler eventually gets played off the floor in a playoff series due to his lumbering size and inability to stay with anyone on the perimeter. It’s also more than possible that he’s instantly one of the league’s better shot blockers at the rim. That’s a trade Minnesota should be just fine with making for the time being, and you could do much worse with the 22nd pick. If Kessler turns into an elite shot blocker and starting center who has some issues in the postseason, that’s a win. Moore, too, should be a decent 3-and-D wing.

It’s a little tough to get excited here. Braun is a solid player who should be able to stick in Denver’s rotation — he can shoot off the catch and has some impressive speed in transition. Watson struggled to crack the rotation at UCLA last season and will take time to develop. All told, it feels like the Nuggets could have done a bit more with two first-round picks, even if they came later on.

It’s a little tough to know what to make of LaRavia , who played two seasons at Indiana State before bursting onto the scene at Wake Forest last season. The Grizzlies, though, are in a position where they can afford to take upperclassmen closer to the end of their growth curve. That’s just what they did in LaRavia and Roddy, an undersized ‘4’ who can create off the dribble. Both picks could end up looking like reaches over the long term, but if Memphis has two more rotation players to put next to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., it’ll be happy.

Beauchamp has an incredible backstory, going from Yakima Valley Community College to the Ignite, but there are some concerns over his game. His shot needs work, as does his ball-handling. But he is a plus defender and athlete, with an impressive work ethic. He’s also as easy to root for as anyone who was picked on Thursday night.

This was a bit of a swing from the Heat with their only pick of the night, but if you’re going to take a swing, the 27th pick is a solid time to do it. Jovic has a high ceiling as an offensive player, with good passing and shooting ability. He’s got some issues to sort through on the defensive end, but this late in the first round, you could do much worse.

Coming off a championship, the Warriors can afford to take a risk, but Baldwin is a big one. The Milwaukee product fell flat in a situation where he should have dominated as a top-10 recruit coming into a mid-major school. The talent exists, and Baldwin did deal with an injury last season, so you can see the logic in grabbing him late in the first round. The Warriors have a good player development pedigree, and they’ll be relying on it to get the most out of Baldwin. Rollins at 44 is a solid roll of the dice.

The Raptors weren’t looking to reinvent the wheel here, and Koloko is just fine as the 33rd pick. The Arizona product projects as a rim-runner who can play in the paint on both ends and block some shots. If he turns into a rotation player, that’s a win with the 33rd pick, and he looks capable of doing so.

Max Christie does an interview after being drafted by the Lakers. NBAE via Getty Images

Christie had a solid claim as the best player on an underwhelming Michigan State team last season, and could be a good 3-and-D player at the next level. He shot well off the catch last season and defended well enough given how much he was asked to do. He’s got a long way to go in his development, though, and needs to gain strength. Don’t expect him to be in the rotation regularly next season.

The Mavericks traded into the draft to land the former five-star recruit. Hardy at 37 is a high-upside play that could pay off down the line for Dallas, though do not expect the streaky shooter to see a lot of playing time early in his career for a team with championship aspirations.

Diabate is very much a project, but one that’s as much worth a flier at 43 as any. At 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, the Frenchman very much needs to gain some muscle to fill out his frame, but if he does so, has the kind of athleticism that could make a difference. He had some encouraging flashes for the Wolverines last season, but might have benefitted from another year in Ann Arbor. Still, if the Clippers can develop him, he has the kind of talent to make a lot of teams look bad.

With the 53rd pick, you’re essentially throwing darts based on potential. Davison, a former five-star recruit, is a solid vehicle for that, even if he’s got a long way to go in his development. It would be a surprise to see him do much of anything this season, but down the line, his quickness and downhill ability could turn into something.

No pick: Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers