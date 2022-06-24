Doubleheaders Get the Better of Wildcats

ADM Tigers softball has just over a week left in their regular season, and learned about their postseason fate over the last couple of days. The Tigers will be the top overall seed in Class 4A Region 3, securing home field and a bye as well during the postseason. The Tigers will be playing their first game on Saturday, July 9th, when they take on the winner of Perry or Boone in Adel. That first pitch will be at 7 pm. On the other side of the bracket, Humboldt also received a bye, and will take on the winner of Carroll or Storm Lake. The Region 3 championship game will be played on Tuesday, July 12th at 7 pm, and if the Tigers win in the semifinals, it will be played in Adel.

ADEL, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO