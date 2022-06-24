ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truro, IA

Doubleheaders Get the Better of Wildcats

By Marcus Mackey
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

The last couple days have been a little rough on the West Central Valley softball and baseball teams. Wednesday saw the teams travel to Truro to take on the Interstate 35 Roadrunners in doubleheader action. The baseball team fought hard in the first game, but ultimately...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Last Home Game Against Panorama Tonight

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center softball and baseball season is coming to end with a homestand against rival Panorama tonight. The ACGC baseball club will honor their seniors tonight that include Cayden Jensen, Miles Kading, Reid Rumelhart and Charlie Crawford as they play their last game in the black and yellow. The Chargers will be looking to extend their two game winning streak against their rivals tonight with Raccoon Valley Radio broadcasting the first game of the double header, pre-game coverage will begin at 4:45pm and game time will start at 5pm at the AC/GC Baseball Field.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Baseball Faces Bondurant-Farrar as They Await Substate Pairing

ADM Tigers baseball is back on the diamond tonight when they take on a tough Bondurant-Farrar team on the road, as they begin a very busy week with the first of four conference games. ADM comes into the matchup with a 15-7 record and Bondurant-Farrar at 15-10. The Bluejays were...
BONDURANT, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Softball Learns Postseason Schedule

ADM Tigers softball has just over a week left in their regular season, and learned about their postseason fate over the last couple of days. The Tigers will be the top overall seed in Class 4A Region 3, securing home field and a bye as well during the postseason. The Tigers will be playing their first game on Saturday, July 9th, when they take on the winner of Perry or Boone in Adel. That first pitch will be at 7 pm. On the other side of the bracket, Humboldt also received a bye, and will take on the winner of Carroll or Storm Lake. The Region 3 championship game will be played on Tuesday, July 12th at 7 pm, and if the Tigers win in the semifinals, it will be played in Adel.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Blue Jays hope to add to baseball win total

Perry and Greene County were weathered out of their first scheduled baseball meeting three weeks ago at Progressive Field, so the Blue Jays and Rams play a varsity doubleheader today in Jefferson at Allensworth Field just east of the Middle School starting at 5 p.m. Perry has one Heart of...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truro, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panthers Softball, Baseball Faced Earlham In Double Header Thursday

The Panorama Panthers Softball and Baseball teams took on the Earlham Cardinals in double header action on Thursday as they faced off against the Cardinals for the first time this season. As the Panthers are looking ahead toward the postseason there are still a few regular season games left on...
EARLHAM, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mustangs and Norwalk Renew Rivalry in Baseball/Softball

Dallas Center – Grimes baseball and softball both have big games in Grimes tonight, as they both welcome Norwalk in games that will have a big mark in the conference standings. The winner of the softball game will get first place in the Little Hawkeye Conference, with Norwalk having...
NORWALK, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Busy Week Ahead for Wildcats Softball; 2022 Postseason Brackets Announced

The West Central Valley softball team is looking at a busy week next week, before they get into the postseason bracket. They’ll start the week by hosting the Madrid Tigers on Monday, and the AC/GC Chargers on Tuesday. On Wednesday they’ll host the East Union Eagles, and on Thursday they’ll host a doubleheader against the Earlham Cardinals.
MADRID, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Softball/Baseball Wins All Three Games Friday Night

After a tough road trip to Van Meter, the AC/GC Chargers bounced back in a big way in both softball and baseball Friday night. The Lady Charger softball team ended a three game losing streak with a 8 to 7 victory over Woodward-Granger for their second conference win and first home conference game won on the season. Their record is now (3-17) on the season and will face Panorama at home on Monday at 5:30pm.
VAN METER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheaders#Wildcats Baseball#Lions
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jayettes looking to square series with Rams

Perry visits Greene County later today in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com from the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway in Jefferson. If this second conference meeting is anything like the first one on June 6 in Perry, prepare for a long night. The teams will play the varsity game first at 5:30 p.m. with JV to follow.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry teams visit Greene County today

Greene County hosts Perry in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference baseball and softball tonight in Jefferson. Softball will be varsity first at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway at 5:30 p.m. on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com. Baseball is a varsity doubleheader at Allensworth Field in Jefferson just east of the Middle School with game one at 5 p.m. and game two to follow. The second game of the twin bill can be heard on KDLS 1310 AM/99.7 FM.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Girls Youth Soccer Camp With Perry Parks and Recreation

An upcoming girls soccer camp has registration options now available with Perry Parks and Recreation. The girls soccer camp is for ages 4th through 8th grade from July 5th-8th from 7-8:30 p.m. and for high schoolers in 9th-12th grade from July 11th-14th from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Perry School Athletic Complex.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Cumberland Rose Players Perform “The New Kid On The Block,” Tonight

A local community theater group will continue their performance at The Warren Cultural Center today. The Cumberland Rose Players will present their act called “The New Kid On The Block,” starting today and will run through tomorrow . The performance will be a comedy that tells the story of three older gentlemen attempting to lower their rent on their house.
CUMBERLAND, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Timothy Hamman, 86, of Perry

Services for Timothy Hamman, 86, of Perry will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements. Tim is survived by his sister Florence Sitterlee...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Home Garden Tour Is Tomorrow

If you enjoy gardening and are looking for something fun to take part in this weekend, the Adel Home Garden Tour is taking place tomorrow and you can still purchase tickets. The Adel Home Garden Tour by This Is Adel will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. tomorrow and will feature five local gardens that participants will be able to visit. Tickets can still be purchased and you can also add a VIP feature which includes a visit to the Penoach Winery to learn more about and select your own garden herbs while enjoying samples from 3-4:30 p.m.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Earl Morgan Joint, 93, of Casey

Funeral services for Earl Morgan Joint, 93, of Casey, will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, June 30th at the Casey United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Wednesday, June 29th at the Casey United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
CASEY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ISU Insect Zoo Will Be At Perry Library Monday

A fun and free activity which will involve bugs will be taking place on Monday at the Perry Public Library. The Iowa State University Insect Zoo will be in the library community room from 10-11 a.m. on Monday. The program is free for everyone to attend and no registration is required.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

St. Pat’s Regina Guild Rummage Sale Continues Today

Those who are still wanting to find a good deal while supporting a good cause can attend the last day of the St. Pat’s Regina Guild Rummage Sale. The event is sponsored by the Regina Guild and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and the sale will take place in the St. Patrick’s Catholic School Gym in Perry. Before the sale began community members donated clean and gently used items including furniture, household items, clean clothing and bedding, sheets and curtains, tools and other items that were clean and no longer needed.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Taking Steps To Join Main Street Iowa Program

The city of Stuart is asking the community to help them take steps to add a Main Street Iowa program. Stuart Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Morrison says the Main Street Iowa program works to bring downtown economic development to communities in Iowa. Morrison says the Main Street Iowa program has been very successful with getting grants and other avenues to develop main streets all around Iowa.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Chamber Hosting Meeting In Preparation For RVTV

The Stuart Chamber of Commerce is hosting meetings to plan and prepare for the upcoming RVTV that happens in September. Chamber President Ryan Morrison explains RVTV celebrates the annual Iowa/Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game by traveling around the state leading up to the game and creating a tailgate-like atmosphere. Morrison says they are in the beginning stages of planning the event but they want input from everyone in the community.
STUART, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy