Florence Little League is back in the District 12 Softball Tournament and hoping to make an immediate impact. To do that, Florence is looking to its versatility as a strength. “We have some pretty good depth at pitcher and we have some girls who can play multiple positions,” coach Scott Schuler said. “We can move some things around when we have to make substitutions. We have some older girls, too, so we have that depth and experience.”

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO