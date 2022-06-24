ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Exclusive: Brazil courts step up meetings with military to ease election concerns

By Ricardo Brito, Brad Haynes
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBTL7_0gKmF5bA00
Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao, Supreme Federal Court President Luiz Fux and President Jair Bolsonaro attend Army Day celebrations, in Brasilia, Brazil April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's top courts are stepping up meetings with military commanders to ease tensions and reaffirm trust in the democratic process, four senior judiciary sources said, as President Jair Bolsonaro stirs doubt about the integrity of this year's elections.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain trailing in opinion polls in the presidential race, has previously made baseless allegations of electoral fraud, attacked the federal electoral court, and floated the idea of not accepting the result of the October vote.

Military leaders have repeatedly said Brazil's armed forces will respect any result of the election, but military officials have also made headlines by echoing Bolsonaro's comments about potential weaknesses in Brazil's voting system.

To ease voter concerns and show wide institutional support for the electoral process, Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux is planning to meet with military brass, two of the sources said, requesting anonymity to discuss the matter.

Fux plans to formally invite the commanders of the Brazilian army, navy and air force for a meeting next month as part of his public agenda, one source said.

The Supreme Court's press office declined to comment. The Defense Ministry did not respond to questions about preparations for meetings with the Supreme Court.

Fux met last month with Defense Minister Paulo Sergio de Oliveira - an army general in a traditionally civilian role. At the time, the ministry said they discussed the armed forces' role in the electoral process and the court said Oliveira expressed the military's commitment to democracy.

There is otherwise little precedent for meetings between the Supreme Court and active military officers to discuss electoral integrity, underscoring the uncharted waters for a Brazilian democracy in its fourth decade since military rule.

Bolsonaro has based much of his political career on nostalgia for the 1964-1985 dictatorship, disparaging Congress and the courts while packing his government with current and former officers from the armed forces, which he calls "my army."

The Supreme Court, whose justices take turns running the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Brazil's electoral authority, sees no risk of the military backing a formal coup attempt, the sources said. But some judges have voiced concern that the armed forces are lending their credibility to Bolsonaro's attacks on the electoral process.

The TSE did not respond to a request for comment. The Defense Ministry did not respond when asked about the criticism.

RAMPING UP CRITICISM

Since taking office in 2019, Bolsonaro has often attacked the Supreme Court. He calls some justices political foes, threatening to ignore their rulings and saying they are working to deliver the election to his leftist rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads polls by a wide margin.

As the October election approaches and his popularity wanes, Bolsonaro has ramped up criticism of Brazil's electronic voting urns, saying without evidence they are vulnerable to hacking or manipulation. Congress ignored his demands to switch to paper ballots.

Envoys from U.S. President Joe Biden have warned Bolsonaro's government of concerns about undermining the credibility of the electoral process – including Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, Reuters reported in May. read more

Supreme Court justices leading the TSE electoral court have pushed back publicly on Bolsonaro's criticism, invited a record number of international election observers, and created an electoral transparency commission this year with representatives of several public institutions, including the military.

However, army officials participating in that commission soon flagged an array of what they said were potential issues with the voting system, echoing Bolsonaro's criticisms.

In a public response, the TSE said the military's concerns were based on flawed assumptions and technical misunderstandings – but for weeks the army's criticism of Brazil's voting system dominated local headlines.

Bolsonaro argued the armed forces should be given access to voting data so they can run a separate electoral tally. The results from each voting district are already reported publicly on election night.

This week the Defense Ministry and the federal police, who report to Bolsonaro's justice minister, said they were preparing teams to audit the nation's electronic voting systems, without giving details of what that would entail.

Brazil's federal police and armed forces have long provided security and logistical support for Brazilian elections, but never audited election results.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Brad Haynes, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

June 27 (Reuters) - Russian forces were fighting on Monday to achieve one of their strategic objectives in Ukraine as Moscow-backed separatists said they were pushing into Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk. read more. FIGHTING. * Buildings smouldered in Kyiv and the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine

KYIV/POKROVSK, Ukraine, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian forces were fighting to achieve one of their strategic objectives in Ukraine on Monday as Moscow-backed separatists said they were pushing into Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province. Lysychansk is the new focus of the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Military Forces#Election Night#Brasilia#Brazilian#The Supreme Court#The Defense Ministry#Defense
Reuters

Chinese military says U.S. plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's military said on Saturday that the recent fly through of a U.S. maritime plane through the Taiwan Strait deliberately disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability. Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, said in...
MILITARY
Reuters

Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ), had told him two top OPEC oil producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, can barely increase oil production. "I had a call...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia after one of war's bloodiest fights

KYIV/POKROVSK, Ukraine, June 25 (Reuters) - Russian forces seized full control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday, both sides said, confirming Kyiv's biggest battlefield setback for more than a month following weeks of some of the war's bloodiest fighting. Ukraine called its retreat from the city a...
POLITICS
Reuters

France says Russia must answer for missile strike on Ukrainian mall

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia must answer for a deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre on Monday, France's Foreign Ministry said, condemning the attack. At least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded when two Russian missiles slammed into the shopping centre in the central Ukrainian...
POLITICS
Reuters

Poland to protest after Russia removed its flag from war memorial

WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - Poland is to send a protest note to Russia after it removed a Polish flag at the Katyn cemetery, which commemorates Polish military officers killed by Soviet forces in 1940, the government said on Monday. An estimated 22,000 officers and intellectuals were killed in Katyn,...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

479K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy