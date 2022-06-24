ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Girls Lacrosse: Burlington County Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022

By Lauren Knego
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Girls Lacrosse: Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Rancocas Valley on March 30,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Softball: Skyland Conference Player of the Year, stat leaders and more honors, 2022

Player of the Year: There wasn’t a single player in the state who recorded more strikeouts than Sarah Davenport. The junior ace had 336 of them and averaged 2.19 punchouts per inning. She surrendered fewer than three runs in 21 of 24 appearances. Davenport helped her team win a Somerset County title and reach the sectional quarterfinals, where it fell to the eventual Tournament of Champions runner-up in Watchung Hills.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com’s softball All-State and full postseason honors, 2022

This special year ended with Haddon Heights winning the final Tournament of Champions with a 2-0 victory against Watchung Hills. Check out all of our postseason honors by scrolling below and clicking on the respective links. Top Honors. Player of the Year: Julia Apostolakos, Donovan Catholic. Hitter of the Year:...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County softball postseason honors, 2022

For some, the urge to get to the next level is enough to carry them. This has certainly been the case for North Hunterdon’s Grace Reed over the years. “I started playing softball in kindergarten, when I was 5, and have loved it since,“ Reed said. “I can’t imagine what I would be doing with my life without softball.”
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fair Haven, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Cinnaminson, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

N.J. native wins College World Series title with Ole Miss

Competing at the Division I level in one sport was not enough Tywone Malone. So the freshman from Jamesburg, N.J. appears on both the baseball and football rosters at Ole Miss. The infielder is a part of a history-making Rebels baseball team - the first in the program to win...
JAMESBURG, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

NJ Powerball Lottery Player Wins $150K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the Saturday, June 25, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The ticket was sold at Shoprite #585, 14-22 Prospect Ave.,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

WATCH: Vaboue Toure talks joining brother, Famah, on his Rutgers official visit, and their return

Rising Irvington (N.J.) junior Vaboue Toure joined his brother, Famah, at Rutgers on Saturday, less than one week after joining him on his official visit there. A rising junior and Famah’s younger brother by two years, Vaboue could grow into the best Toure of all, though Famah currently has the edge. Rutgers is recruiting both with their big brother, Mohamed, a sophomore edge at the school, serving as the linchpin.
IRVINGTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Toll Bros. announces opening of Regent Oaks at Freehold

Toll Bros.‘ newest 55-plus community is now open, according to a Friday announcement. Regent Oaks at Freehold‘s new single-family homes in Monmouth County are now available for potential buyers to visit the sales center and tour professionally decorated model homes located at 3390 Route 9 S. in Freehold.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Man, 27, Seriously Hurt In Fiery Garden State Parkway Crash

A 27-year-old driver from Allentown, PA was seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, June 26, authorities said. Mafer Fermin Pena was rear-ended by an Acura near mile post 137.9 on the northbound side of the highway in Cranford around 4:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Another Wildfire in NJ State Forest Is 100% Contained

Another wildfire burned in a southern New Jersey forest, but this one was quickly contained. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first reported the blaze in the Brendan T Byrne State Forest off Pasadena Road in Woodland and Manchester townships Sunday afternoon. By late Sunday night, the fire had reached 300 acres in size and was 50% contained.
ENVIRONMENT
fastphillysports.com

‘NEVER HAD HAND INJURY … BROKEN ANYTHING,’ PHILS BRYCE SAYS!

CASTELLANOS (4-5) STARTING TO EARN HIS BIG BUCKS IN NICK OF TIME!. Basketball big-five-basketball-news BIG 5 Boxing Business CIGARS College drexel Eagles Fantasy Fashion Flyers Food and Drink Gambling Golf LaSalle Basketball News Last 6 Latest Videos Left Sidebar Media Medicine Movies Music NCAA Penn-State Phillies PREMIER LEAGUE Running Sixers Soccer Technology Temple THE LATEST, GREAT VIDEOS TV Listings Uncategorized Union Unique Category Video Villanova Women's World Cup World Cup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
199K+
Followers
113K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy