ALERT CENTER: Man arrested, accused of catalytic converter theft in Yonkers

Yonkers police say they've arrested another man for stealing catalytic converters.

They posted on their Facebook page that officers stopped John Villela on Warburton Avenue last week and found him with other stolen catalytic converters.

Police say Villela is from the Bronx and they believe he's stolen several catalytic converters as well.

The theft of catalytic converters has been an ongoing problem throughout the Hudson Valley. Below are some tips on how to protect your vehicle from such thefts.