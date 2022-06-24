ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Woodfield Country Club Sues Homeowner Over Unpaid Fees

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WARNING TO HOMEOWNERS: Your HOA, Country Club Can Foreclose Over Unpaid Quarterly Assessment. BY:...

bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Sued Over Flooded Car, Refuses To Pay Employee

Worker Claims He Was Ordered To Deliver Takeout Food To Homes Using Personal Car During ”Red Alert” In Boca Raton Community. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who claims to be an employee of Woodfield Country Club is suing Woodfield after his car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Parents rights' activist challenges 7-year school board member in August. What to know

WEST PALM BEACH — An outspoken "parental rights" activist is running to unseat a seven-year incumbent of the Palm Beach County School Board to represent coastal West Palm Beach and eastern Delray Beach. Erica Whitfield, known for her support of school district leadership, will face Angelique Contreras, who has been vocal in her desire to upheave...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Country Club, FL
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

Water Treatment Dates Set, May Taste Weird In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Readers serviced by Palm Beach County water can expect water to taste a bit strange throughout July. Water Utilities is preparing to flush the lines. BocaNewsNow.com, constantly surprised by the number of people who have absolutely no idea where […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
floridabulldog.org

Florida Supremes asked to order Renatha Francis, who may soon join them, off a case for bias

The lawyer for a woman who filed an ethics complaint against Judge Renatha Francis wants the Florida Supreme Court to order Francis off her case. Delray Beach attorney Margherita Downey filed a petition Thursday asking the court to consider her claim that Francis, a West Palm Beach family court judge, has shown such extreme bias against Angela Bentrim that Bentrim fears she won’t be treated fairly in ongoing court battles with her ex-husband.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boynton Beach Garage

Body Found In Car, In Garage. PBSO Investigating… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a vehicle in a garage in Boynton Beach. PBSO issued this statement Sunday morning about the investigation. PBSO Official […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

While Publix Refuses To Vaccinate Young Children, Palm Beach County Offers Shots

Health District of Palm Beach County Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Available To Kids Under Age Six. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Publix refuses to offer COVID-19 vaccines to young children — despite authorization from the CDC — the Health District of Palm Beach County […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BOCANEWSNOW

Saturnia Resident Charged With Deadly Weapon Offense

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A resident of West Boca Raton’s “Saturnia” community is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday morning following her arrest Sunday morning by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Gabrielle Stile of Preservation Lane is officially charged with “aggravated […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

His FPL bill averaged $15 a month — until it doubled with new minimum monthly charge

Peter Luthy’s electric bill doubled in June — from about $15 a month to $32, thanks to Florida Power & Light’s new minimum monthly charge that took effect this month. Luthy isn’t happy about it. Luthy is among an estimated 360,000 FPL customers whose bills increased this month after the utility’s new $25 minimum base bill took effect. Affected customers include energy-sipping residents of ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton teen granted wish for customized golf cart

A Boca Raton teenager had his wish granted Sunday by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. Ari Manevitch, 17, suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy. His wish was for a street-legal golf cart customized with lots of lights and a sound system his family can use when they are camping and spending time together.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Another Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s His Home Address

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you live near Watergate Circle in Boca Raton, you have a sexual predator as a new neighbor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced that Terrance Trevon Johnson is now living at the address we have listed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy