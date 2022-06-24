Mr. D's last week: Norfolk barber to hang up shears after 63 years

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After more than six decades, a local barber is hanging up his shears.

Hubert Andrew Davenport, lovingly known as "Mr. D," is 82 years old and has been cutting hair for 63 years. He's worked at Davenport's Barber Shop on Granby Street since 1988.

Mr. D's last day of work is Friday, June 24.

"My old mind says, 'Keep on,' but my old body says, 'It's time,'" Mr. D said.

News 3 photographer David Agudelo was there as Mr. D opened the shop Thursday. David spent a few hours with the barber and his clients. Though the line got long, he was able to squeeze in a beard trim for just $7!

While Mr. D says he sees at least 10 customers a day, he told News 3 he doesn't know how many haircuts he's given in total because he doesn't keep count.

Mr. D started working in 1959. Six generations of one family have sat in his chair, as well as astronauts and world champion boxers.

"Every person sitting in this chair is the most important person in my life right then because they could have gone anywhere else, but they chose to come here," he said.

He's been a big supporter of the community and has sponsored local Little League teams for years.

The barber considers all his customers as part of his family, and they say he makes them feel at home.

But Mr. D isn't retiring completely - he'll continue to volunteer at local retirement homes, cutting hair for free.

And don't worry, Davenport's Barber Shop isn't closing; Mr. D sold it to another owner who will keep it local.

Norfolk Police and Fire Department celebrated his retirement Saturday. Check out the video below from the Norfolk Police Department to see how they honored his years of cutting hair:

