Family, friends bid final farewell to FDNY firefighter Casey Skudin

Family and friends said their final goodbye this morning to FDNY firefighter and Long Beach native Casey Skudin.

Skudin died in an accident in North Carolina while on vacation with his family.

Family and friends gathered for Skudin’s wake yesterday.

This morning, the FDNY ceremonial unit conducted a ceremony at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside.

There will be a memorial paddle at Lido Beach Sunday and a celebration of life to follow at Ted’s Fishing Station in Point Lookout.