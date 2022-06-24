ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

7 Things to Do in Kiawah Island, South Carolina

By Betsy Cribb
The Daily South
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow winding, oak-shaded roads 25 miles southwest of downtown Charleston's cobblestone streets and celebrated restaurant scene, and you'll find yourself on Kiawah Island. Carved by the Kiawah River on one side and fronting the Atlantic Ocean on the other, the barrier island is a true escape. Here, nature reigns supreme: ten...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 6/27: White and blue

Here’s a white and blue mystery photo in Charleston that might be tough to identify. What is it and where? Pay close attention to a couple of small clues. We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
newheadlines.art

Gulf Stream Fishing Charters Charleston Sc

Gulf Stream Fishing Charters Charleston Sc. Listed below are examples of typical fishing trips for reference. Charleston charter fishing & harbor cruises. Redfin charters is a charleston fishing charter company that offers inshore, group and shark tours. The waters around charleston are a maze of salt marshes, creeks, and artificial reefs, all bustling with fish. A $100 fee is applied to the offshore boat to each additional angler over 4.
CHARLESTON, SC
thelocalpalate.com

The New Faces of Highway 17

Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
City
Seabrook Island, SC
City
Kiawah Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Summerville historic tour tells stories of Ukrainian refugee and others who built the town

SUMMERVILLE — In 1905, a Jewish teenager named Saul Alexander fled religious oppression in Ukraine and arrived in South Carolina. He opened a tailor shop in downtown Summerville and within decades had become one of the most successful businessmen in the community. He died a millionaire in 1952, leaving his money in a charitable foundation that has since helped fund nonprofits, parks and projects aiding the area's Jewish community. His shop still stands on the corner of Hutchinson Square, though it has since become Cuppa Manna coffee house.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrier Island#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Alligator#Travel Info#Atlantic Ocean
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The hot temperatures are here to stay and many Lowcountry residents may be hoping to cool off with a quick swim. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston […]
counton2.com

Activist working to stop Mount Pleasant park development

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Sonya Duvall is fighting back after learning of plans to develop one of Mount Pleasant’s major parks. “This is all new,” Duvall said. “It was recent; I believe in the last three weeks it’s all happened. Before this was a trail under a canopy of trees.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Salute from the Shore returns July 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Salute from the Shore will bring military planes down the Carolina coast for its 13th year on July 4, 2022. Military aircraft including F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, C-17s from Joint Base Charleston, and vintage planes will make their way from Cherry Grove to Beaufort. Beachgoers are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
WCBD Count on 2

HWY 278 lane blocked on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One lane is closed on Highway 278 on Hilton Head Island due to a car crash Sunday. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, a crash occurred on Highway 278 near Darling Road. As of 5:58 p.m., the left westbound lane of the highway is blocked. BCSO says emergency crews are […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
islandeyenews.com

Party Like It’s 1777!

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Project Cool Breeze’ host giveaway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long line of cars came out to Lowes Foods in West Ashley to receive an air conditioner from Project Cool Breeze. It is the twenty-third year of Project Cool Breeze, a non-profit helping seniors in need in the Tricounty with proper cooling. The nonprofit also...
CHARITIES
Charleston City Paper

Charleston Symphony to celebrate Fourth of July with free concert

The City of Charleston is back with its Fourth of July celebration at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park downtown at 8 p.m. July 2. The special free-to-attend concert at The Joe featuring the Charleston Symphony conducted by Yuriy Bekker will be followed by a fireworks display sponsored by Charleston Place.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening: One of a Find Charleston opens new storefront on Johns Island

One of A Find Charleston Opens Storefront On Johns Island Local furniture and decor enthusiast Courtney Bukowsky expands business from the grid of Instagram to a brick and mortar showroom. Charleston, S.C. – Local businesswoman Courtney Bukowsky is expanding her business, One of A Find Charleston, to a renovated storefront...

Comments / 0

Community Policy