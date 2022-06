Niles Police are asking the public for their help in looking for a man who they say swiped over $12 thousand worth of jewelry from a store in the Eastwood Mall. Police say surveillance video caught the man asking to see jewelry at the Zales store on Tuesday, June 21st. The man then grabbed at least two pair of large diamond earrings and fled the store.

NILES, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO