Gainesville Police say they have pulled a man’s body out of Lake Lanier. The man’s name has not yet been released. Gainesville Police responded to Lake Lanier off Pearl Nix Parkway for an accidental drowning. An adult male was recovered from the lake. The identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This is not related to the ongoing search at Lake Knickerboker.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO