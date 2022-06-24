ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Leslieville man hopes to find pitbull that attacked his dog

By Ev Richard
vervetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hunt is on for a pitbull in the east end of Toronto after a man and his pet were attacked in Greenwood Park. Curt Martin and his wife were walking down Greenwood Ave. when they say off-leash pitbull in the park ran up and attacked their small dog....

vervetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Popculture

Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy