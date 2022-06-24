ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Side Dish: The votes on the Lehigh Valley’s top appetizers, plus a unique outdoor space and more

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 5 days ago

The beer-battered, fried cheese curds at Allentown’s Union & Finch is the type of appetizer you really shouldn’t share.

It’s like a crispy funnel cake had a torrid affair with mild, creamy cheese, and from that union came a love child.

Trust us. Just get your own.

We asked folks to let us know what their favorite appetizers and small bites are from Lehigh Valley restaurants.

Here’s what we have compiled so far, in no particular order.

  • Apollo Grill (Bethlehem): Burrata, with caramelized peach compote, arugula, basil oil, toast points for $12
  • Also at Apollo Grill : Black & Blue Tenderloin, with blue cheese, grilled garlic bread for $16
  • White Orchids (Center Valley): “Traditional Thai Money Bags:” Crispy, fried golden purses stuffed with minced chicken and shrimp, carrots, peas and and sweet corn, served with a Thai chili dipping sauce for $11
  • House of Chen, Easton: Chinese dumplings ... with pork and chives, steamed for $7.05
  • The Bayou (Easton) : White wine clams, with littleneck clams, garlic, shallot, cherry tomatoes, white wine aioli, toast points.

Keep sending in your picks and we’ll include them in a future Side Dish column. Email: jsheehan@mcall.com , include “Best Appetizer” in the subject line and your name and hometown.

An outdoor space with wow factor

Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine in Easton is known for its award-winning food.

Now, diners can enjoy eating outside at the restaurant’s alley seating. The space is lined with a dramatic, abstract terracotta floor, which pays homage to the humble earthen pots used for cooking in villages all over India. It was a two-year project to create the outdoor area.

The seating is also in an ideal spot, nestled between the Sigal Museum and the restaurant, so you avoid much of the direct sun. Because the outdoor seating is limited, the restaurant asks that diners request it when they make reservations. The spot is also weather-pending and first-come, first-serve.

The entire outdoor area is also available for rent for groups/large families for private events.

Aman’s is at 336 Northampton St. Easton. Info : info@amanseaston.com .

Whisky tasting at the House and Barn

The Emmaus restaurant is offering a whisky tasting event from 4 to 5 p.m. July 9.

You’ll enjoy three American whiskies:

  • Widow Jane 10-Year Straight Bourbon
  • Four Roses Small Batch Select Straight Bourbon
  • Wild Turkey Rare Breed Straight Bourbon

The event will be held in the shed, but if the weather isn’t ideal it will move to inside the Barn.

How much: $30 per person. Tickets will be limited to 22 people.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/american-whiskey-tasting-tickets-367608586177

