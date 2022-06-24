Heat Advisory for DFW continues as triple digit heat sticks around through Sunday

Yesterday we hit 102°, today will reach 104, and it will be more of the same on Saturday.

Heat Advisories are in effect through Saturday. Factor in the humidity, it'll feel like it's 107 +. Please remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you'll be working outdoors.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

By Sunday, temperatures will drop a few degrees, but I still think we'll hit 100 degrees. Clouds will increase by evening ahead of a cold front that'll move through late Sunday into early Monday morning. There's still a chance for a few scattered showers and storms along the front.

Rain presses south of north Texas on Monday and Tuesday. It will be much cooler though, with afternoon highs only near 90 degrees. A slow warm-up is expected through the end of the week.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 102; Low: 80

*Today’s Averages: High: 93; Low: 74

*Record high: 106 (1980); Record low: 61 (1903)

* June rain: 2.64”; June deficit: 0.27"

﻿* 2022 rain: 12.41”; 2022 deficit: 7.09"

* Sunrise: 6:21am; Sunset: 8:40pm

Today: *Heat Advisory - Air Quality Alert* Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated late day showers east of DFW. High: 101-104. Heat index 105+. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 75-80. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: *Heat Advisory * Mostly sunny and hot. High: 101 - 104. Heat index 105+. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and hot. Late day cold front produces scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms by late evening. High: Near 100.

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. A few leftover showers and storms, especially south of DFW. High: Near 90.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: Low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: Mid to upper 90s.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram