ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Toyota recalls hundreds of electric cars over wheel that could come off

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0noYxs_0gKmBBx700

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.

“Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were produced between March and June.

The bZ4X, which went on sale about two months ago, is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, selling 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year. Toyota is also investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) in battery research and development to achieve such goals.

The “bz” in the recalled model’s name, as well as others in the works, stands for a “beyond zero” series, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars, according to Toyota.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has been seen by some critics as a straggler in pushing electric vehicles, partly because it has been so bullish, and successful, in other green technology, such as hybrids and fuel cells, as well as efficient gas engines.

Demand for electric cars is expected to continue growing, especially with gas prices soaring recently, amid worries about inflation and the war in Ukraine, and as people around the world become more conscious about climate change and the environment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Trump speaks at Illinois rally

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Western Illinois on Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. The event just outside of Quincy was to stump for Congresswoman Mary Miller. She is in a close primary with Congressman Rodney Davis due to new redistricting lines. Trump also endorsed Darren Bailey […]
QUINCY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WATCH: Trump gives speech in Illinois

MENDON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Mendon Il. at 7 p.m. Saturday. Trump is expected to endorse Mary Miller for the Republican primary for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District seat. She is running against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL). During the Rally, Trump endorsed Darren Bailey for Governor […]
MENDON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Bz4x#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp#Ev#Lexus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One dies in Freeport rollover

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — One person died after a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident, which happened in the area of W. US 20 and Rink Road, around 12:43 a.m., according to the department. Deputies found a vehicle on its roof in a field […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Primary is Tuesday

(WTVO) — The Illinois primary election is on Tuesday. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Those that are in line at seven can still vote. Those who have not registered yet can do so at their polling location. Residents need to make sure to bring two forms of ID, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man charged with Murder after Suburban Chicago shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — More information has been released about the deadly triple shooting at a Suburban Chicago warehouse. Police said that 27-year-old Charles McKnight Jr. pulled the trigger at the “Weathertech” in Bolingbrook Saturday morning. One person was killed, and a second victim remains in critical condition. McKnight was a temp worker at “Weathertech.” […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Firefighters battle Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford home was badly damaged after a fire ripped through it. The Rockford Fire Department got the call around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to 3084 Stowmarket Ave. The back of the home was badly damaged, with most of it being charred down to the studs. Windows were also broken out and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Tokyo, JP
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest three in major Rockford drug bust

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Rockford Police Gang Unit, and the StateLine Area Narcotics Team cooperated in the arrest of three people in a major Rockford drug investigation. Rockford Police said the investigation had been on-going for the past few months. On Wednesday, June 22nd, five search warrants were executed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Early Illinois voting ends Monday

(WTVO) — Time is running out for voters who want to avoid the lines on election day. Monday is the last day for early voting. Rockford voters can head to the Board of Elections, 301 S. 6th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winnebago County voters can go to the Winnebago County Clerk’s office, […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Thousands march in Chicago Pride Parade

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Thousands marched in Chicago for the city’s “Pride Parade.” Sunday’s event took on more than just celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, as many in attendance said that they were marching for equality following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some were concerned that their rights could be taken away […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Phantom Regiment’ show delayed due to rain

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Phantom Regiment” was supposed to have a free dress rehearsal on Saturday night, but rain changed those plans. The drum corps is starting its competitive season in Detroit next week. They were going to show off their skills at Auburn High School on Saturday, but it has been pushed to […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere’s Heritage Days delayed due to weather

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday’s rain and storms caused a lot of outdoor events to either cancel or come up with rain dates. Belvidere’s “Heritage Days” had a full schedule of events on Saturday, including Paint on State and a car show, but organizers decided in the morning to cancel activities and push everything to […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy