Free school lunches for all are ending. But House passes deal on summer meals, other child nutrition benefits.

(NBC News) — The House passed a bill Thursday to extend food assistance measures for children, drawing praise from advocates who said the legislation would help millions of kids get access to meals as inflation makes it increasingly difficult for many parents to make ends meet.

It passed the House in a 376-42 vote. The bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

The bipartisan legislation would spare some of the dozens of child nutrition waivers that Congress gave the Agriculture Department the authority to issue. The pandemic-era waivers had been set to expire next Thursday.

But the new bill, titled the Keep Kids Fed Act, would not extend the most groundbreaking of the federal waivers: one that made school breakfasts and lunches free to all students regardless of their families’ incomes.

