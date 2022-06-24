ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche 911 Driver Arrested After Doing 177 MPH, More Than Double The Speed Limit

By Adrian Padeanu
 3 days ago
Likely someone who thinks "I paid for the whole speedometer, I'm gonna use the whole speedometer," the driver of a Porsche 911 was seen doing 177 mph (285 km/h) on a highway in Spain. For reference, the speed limit on the Autovía A-6 in El Espinar is 75 mph (120 km/h)....

Tim The real Tim
3d ago

The safest 177mph dude kept it on rails … please cut him some slack we all make mistakes. 150mph in a sports car only feels like 90mph 90mph in a regular car feels like 177mph

Claud Reindl
2d ago

Recall the guy speeding in a Porsche, Perhaps 40 years ago in California....He raced home and put on his pj's. Cop in pursuit showed up at his door in a few minutes. Not very many Porsche owners in the area, easy find. Officer asked the owner to open the garage. Cop checked the hood for engine heat...cold hood. Cop left the premises. (The 911 has it's engine in the rear!) 🤪

Dee Cee
2d ago

we should pass a law that left handed people can't eat in restaurants too. maybe one that restricts redheads from using soap. im tired of people having any freedoms in this world.

