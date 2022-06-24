ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Man killed, 2 wounded in Morgan Park shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were wounded early Friday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. They were standing outside with a group of people around 2 a.m....

Comments / 2

Related
Gunman arrested after South Deering shooting

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the South Deering neighborhood. A 21-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew when they pulled out a gun and started shooting around 10:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 97th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
3 shot, 3 stabbed and police sergeant wounded in separate attacks overnight in Lake View

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, three people were stabbed and a Chicago police sergeant was wounded in separate attacks hours apart overnight in the Lake View neighborhood. The police sergeant was taking a person into custody around 8:33 p.m. Sunday when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman in the 3300 block of North Clark Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Woman arrested in deadly Back of the Yards stabbing

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person to death Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 22-year-old got into a fight with a female and began stabbing her around 10:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Carpenter Avenue, police said. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month. Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police. Police identified Lampkins as the gunman...
OAK LAWN, IL
Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois man charged with killing mom, dog

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - A 26-year-old Illinois man has been charged with killing his mother and a dog in Plattville Saturday. Cody R. Sales, of Plattville, faces first-degree murder and aggravated animal cruelty charges. At about 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Kendall County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 6000...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Pair wounded in River North drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the River North neighborhood. A 29-year-old man and a man in his 20s were outside around 3:40 a.m. when someone traveling in Jeep started shooting at them in the 400 block of North State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago police say shootings, homicides are down despite violent weekend

CHICAGO - It was another violent weekend in the city of Chicago with 27 people wounded in shootings, and six people killed — including a 5-month-old girl. Several neighborhoods across the city saw violence. Monday afternoon, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown continued to tout that shootings and homicides are...
CHICAGO, IL
Gunman shot by Gary police officer

GARY, Ind. - A Gary police officer shot a gunman in a home Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana. Police responded to a report of a male acting dangerously with a gun around 4:42 p.m. at a residence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street. While trying to make contact with...
GARY, IN
Public Safety
Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
2 Chicago men robbed Orland Park Ulta Beauty store twice: police

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two Chicago men are accused of robbing the Orland Park Ulta Beauty store twice this month. Quashawn Scott, 21, and Raphyll Jordan, 21, were taken into custody for retail theft. Scott and Jordan allegedly frequented multiple Ulta Beauty locations, and are responsible for the theft of...
CHICAGO, IL
1 man dead, another wounded after shooting on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is dead, and another man is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m.Sources say the shooters got onto the bus and shot a 17-year-old in the head as he sat near the back of the bus. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the head and refused medical attention, but it is not clear if he was also a target. CBS 2 also saw a bus driver receiving medical treatment nearby. Sources tell CBS 2 this was a...
CHICAGO, IL
Pair sought in armed robbery on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side. On Monday, police released images of the suspects who allegedly flashed a gun and forcefully took the belongings of a 44-year-old man on June 15 at the 69th Street Red Line station.
CHICAGO, IL
Man Shot by Gary Police Officer, Authorities Say

An investigation is underway into the actions of a Gary police officer who shot a man after responding to a call Sunday, authorities stated. At approximately 4:42 p.m., officers with the Gary Police Department were called to a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in regard to a man with a gun who was "making the residence unsafe," GPD officials said in a news release.
GARY, IN
Six injured when driver runs over people in Chicago's Schiller Woods Forest Preserve

CHICAGO - Six people were injured on Sunday when an elderly driver ran them over at Chicago's Schiller Woods Forest Preserve on the Northwest Side. A Forest Preserves official told FOX 32 Chicago that at 6:49 p.m., Forest Preserves Police responded to an incident in which an 89-year-old driver struck five individuals with her vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL

