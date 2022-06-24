ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats advance new gun restrictions over objections about constitutionality

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Jen3_0gKm8atK00

Sen. Joe Cryan, a Democrat, said he was astonished there was any debate on a bill to require firearms training before acquiring a firearms identification card. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office)

Gov. Phil Murphy’s gun reform package continued advancing Thursday, with seven bills passing in Senate and Assembly committees and heading to each chamber’s floor for a vote.

The Democratic governor in recent weeks renewed his call for the state Legislature to take up the package, which he proposed last year and is aimed at strengthening New Jersey’s already tight firearm laws.

Still, in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down some concealed carry laws, Republicans expressed hope their colleagues across the aisle would take a step back to review the decision before moving any more gun restrictions. News of the decision broke about halfway through Thursday’s committee meetings.

While the package is still poised to pass the Democratically controlled Legislature next week, GOP lawmakers want Democrats to consider the impact of passing laws they say will certainly be challenged in court.

“It ought to give legislators pause because it is very much more clearly defined what is not constitutionally acceptable. And if our goal is to get it right, get laws in place that are impactful, accomplish a mission, and will stand up to constitutional scrutiny — if that’s the goal, they’ll have to start having discussions,” Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) told the New Jersey Monitor.

Despite some opposition from gun rights groups and GOP lawmakers, the bills all passed. Included in the package advanced Thursday are bills that would regulate the possession of body armor, develop a database to track ammunition sales, mandate gun retailers to use micro-stamping technology, and require people who move from outside the state to register their firearms in New Jersey to obtain a firearm identification card.

“Gun violence is not a simple problem,” said Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union), sponsor of three of the bills. “Illegal guns are a big, big part of it, but also, there are a lot of safety measures we do need to take.”

Two Murphy proposals that would raise the age limit from 18 to 21 to purchase shotguns and mandate safe gun storage were not among those passed Thursday.

Another bill that would require firearms training before acquiring a firearms identification card sparked debate between O’Scanlon and Sen. Joe Cryan (D-Union). The Democrat said he was astonished and speechless that there was any opposition to the bill, but O’Scanlon said the measure would likely be challenged in court in light of Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling.

“Let them challenge it. Make a statement. Say we want safe weapons. Say we’ve had enough of crime. Say we’ve had enough of people being torn apart. Say we’ve had enough of kids dying. Say something and just vote for it,” said Cryan, a former Union County Sheriff.

O’Scanlon said he wants to vote for legislation that “makes sense and will stand up rather than going through a motion that won’t make any difference.” He questioned why the package of school security bills he sponsored hasn’t gone up for a vote yet.

The Supreme Court ruling struck down a New York law that required gun owners seeking concealed carry permits to prove an “urgent, justifiable need” to carry a firearm. New Jersey law requires the same.

The body armor measure advanced along party lines. Cryan voted yes “with sadness … that it’s not a unanimous vote.” O’Scanlon voted no.

The GOP legislator believes the Supreme Court ruling will force New Jersey to revisit its concealed carry statutes — and the laws marching toward approval next week.

The seven bills also advanced in an Assembly committee Thursday, when there was little debate about them.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Democrats advance new gun restrictions over objections about constitutionality appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 342

C4 Real
3d ago

If you can't abide by our Constitutional laws then you are a law breaking criminal and those trying to change are laws should be tried for Treason !!!!!!!!

Reply(58)
353
Teddy P74
3d ago

When all of the Democrat communist party members get sworn in, they should all have to sign a letter of intent to follow the constitution and it should be sent to every single voter in their district! So when they lie about following the constitution, we can send police to arrest them and put them in jail!

Reply(41)
201
Jim Carpenter
3d ago

That is how They usually work . If a law or the constitution gets in their way get rid of it . Or go around it . Rules and laws don't matter to them . They are above all that . laws and rules were made to keep the lesser people in line . CALL IT WHAT IT IS , DEMOCRATIC AGENDAS !

Reply(5)
172
Related
CBS New York

Some gun owners already seeking more concealable weapons after Supreme Court ruling

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. - The Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York's concealed carry restrictions could undermine similar restrictions in more than a handful of states, including New Jersey. Lawmakers there are already looking to prevent their rules from being changed. Thursday's ruling strikes down the ability for cities and states to limit who can carry a concealed weapon, and that's already having an impact on what kinds of guns people are buying. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, hours after the ruling Caleb Ostolaza went to Urban Tactical in Jersey City to trade in his handgun. He got something smaller to better carry...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate gun control bill advances; includes gun confiscation, enhanced background checks and more

The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Declan O'scanlon
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Laws#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#Senate#Assembly#Democratic#U S Supreme Court#Republicans#Gop
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney sends instructions to Wyoming Democrats on how to switch parties

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is sending mailers to Wyoming Democrats with instructions on how to switch their political parties ahead of the state's primary in August. News of the mailers comes as Cheney faces a tough primary challenge by Harriet Hageman, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while the incumbent helps lead a summer slate of hearings held by the Jan. 6 committee.
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

A mass exodus from the Democrats' America

As the Washington Examiner reported this week, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to arrest the trend of people fleeing large cities in liberal coastal states for more pleasant and orderly locales, particularly in the Mountain West and the Sun Belt. A mixture of unreasonable pandemic restrictions,...
HOMELESS
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
770
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy