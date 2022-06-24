ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Defending champion Milan to open Serie A against Udinese

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Defending Serie A champion AC Milan will open the season at home against Udinese, only 83 days after securing its first league title in 11 years.

The upcoming calendar was announced Friday. Runner-up Inter Milan visits newly-promoted Lecce on the opening day, while Juventus hosts Sassuolo and Napoli visits Hellas Verona.

The season starts the weekend of Aug. 13. There will be a lengthy pause because of the World Cup in Qatar and the traditional Christmas break, with no Serie A soccer between Nov. 13 and Jan. 4.

The season ends at the start of June for the first time since 2001.

The opening weekend also sees Silvio Berlusconi’s first match back in Serie A since selling Milan. His newly-promoted Monza team hosts Torino.

The first derby match between the Milan teams will be the weekend of Sept. 4, with the return game in early February.

The final round, on June 4, sees Milan host Hellas Verona, Inter at Torino, Juventus visiting Udinese and Napoli playing Sampdoria.

Milan visits Juventus in the penultimate round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy