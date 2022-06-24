ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The right to ‘keep and bear arms’ over the preservation of life

By Jason M. Williams
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 3 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court's Thursday ruling on concealed carry laws poses a great danger to all, says a Montclair State University professor. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the right to bear arms extends beyond one’s residence .

The ruling stems from a case brought forth against New York, challenging the mandate around citizens needing to prove they are fit to conceal carry. Incidentally, prior to this ruling, New Jersey law also mandated approval by a court.

The implications of this ruling will have dire consequences on local municipalities to determine what gun laws best suit their jurisdiction. For instance, densely populated states such as California, New Jersey, and New York have long had to face atrocities around gun violence. The logic behind stifling conceal carry had much to do with hampering violent gun crime. Clearly, these states face a unique terrain when it comes to responding to gun violence, yet this was not seriously considered by the ruling conservative majority.

Unfortunately, such a ruling sends the message that the preservation of life does not exceed one’s right to carry a gun.

Given the mass atrocities of late, particularly at schools and public shopping areas, one might expect the justices to take a humanistic approach toward deciding on these issues of major consequence. Sadly, this ruling shows that the court is more about ruling through uber-conservative activism than it is about the preservation of life — and the right of the locals to determine what best suits them regarding crime.

We are seeing and expecting similar rulings that will impact the administration of justice, such as the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade and the criminalization of abortion. Or, how the court has limited the enforcement power of Miranda, making it harder for citizens to seek a resolution in cases where their civil rights were violated by police.

Such a major change in law will undoubtedly have a dire effect on law enforcement. Not only does this complicate how police can respond to gun violence, but it may also heighten perceived fears that officers have while on the job.

Tensions may likely increase in those cities where gun violence is already high. How will officers determine who has the right to carry and who does not? How might race factor into police’s decision-making processes? Will there be an increase in minoritized citizens being perceived as dangerous for having a gun on their person? Will these citizens be mistakenly killed? These are longstanding issues that have plagued law enforcement for some time, and this ruling will increase these tensions.

This ruling should not be taken lightly and poses a great danger to all. Congress has to make a concerted effort to address the real danger that now comes from the highest court of the land.

Erik
3d ago

The Supreme Court ruling does mean mass killings it means the a common citizen is allow to carry a firearm to protect themselves and their families! Criminals and the mental unbalanced do not believe in following any laws they will carry a firearm weather it is legal or not, and they will use it as they want! There is nothing wrong to protect yourself or your families, it is wrong when someone else denies the right to protect yourself, like our congress people!

RantNRoll
3d ago

oh quit with the drama jason. half the country already embraces 'constitutional carry'. the scotus decision merely brings stubborn states like ny, ca and ill up to the considerations of modern times.

JustMyThoughts
3d ago

Yet another article from a dimwit that doesn't understand the ruling, the Constitution, or the role of the Supreme Court and Legislatures. The ruling did not remove the ability of States to still enact permitting or other "gun control" measures. It simply removed the "need" requirement, because nobody has to prove "need" to exercise their rights. And it removed the blatantly unconstitutional premise that bearing arms was limited to one's home. The 2A in now way infringes upon the right to life. Murder is still illegal, regardless of the methods or tools used. The Supreme Court is not there to take current events, societal conditions, political or personal biases, etc, into consideration. That is the job of Legislators. The Supreme Court is there to rule based on the Constitution and other applicable laws, nothing else.

