ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on quiet draft night: 'Sometimes you have to walk away from deals'

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers entered Thursday's NBA Draft with "optionality," a word team president Kevin Pritchard mentioned repeatedly last month after Indiana landed the No. 6 pick in the draft lottery.

He said the Pacers would consider every scenario, and with trade rumors swirling around injury prone Malcolm Brogdon and shot-blocking Myles Turner , it felt like Indiana might exercise some of that optionality and make a few franchise-altering moves.

As it turns out, the only significant decision the Pacers made — at least for now — was drafting Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin sixth overall .

Doyel: Pacers add promising Bennedict Mathurin in NBA Draft, but big improvement will wait

So, what happened? Or perhaps a better question is, what didn't happen?

Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan, the only team executive made available to the media Thursday, provided a peek behind the curtain.

"We're always gonna be aggressive, but there's always certain price points," Buchanan said. "Sometimes you have to walk away from deals if it's not right for your team."

In other words, blockbuster trades were probably on the table but Indiana wasn't satisfied with the offers.

Asked why trades involving Brogdon and/or Turner didn't come to fruition, or why they didn't move up or back in the draft, Buchanan stood by the franchise's decisions.

"The guys you mentioned are important parts of our team and are good players, and we value those players," Buchanan said. "We look forward to what this team's gonna look like moving forward. Tonight's the first night of an offseason for us."

The Pacers remained conservative, choosing Mathurin with the No. 6 pick, drafting Gonzaga standout Andrew Nembhard 31st overall and trading a 2026 second-round pick and cash to the Timberwolves in exchange for the No. 48 pick , which they used to draft Baylor's Kendall Brown. They also traded the No. 58 pick to the Bucks for cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxZ4t_0gKm89L400

I would've preferred for Indiana to go all in and trade up for Purdue star Jaden Ivey, who was drafted fifth overall by the Pistons , but I thought the Pacers' selections were solid. Mathurin has star potential, Brown's defensive versality would be welcome for a team that had the third-worst defensive rating in the NBA last season and Nembhard was one of the premier point guards in the draft.

But of course by now you're thinking what I'm thinking: Why draft Nembhard when you already have three other point guards in Tyrese Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell?

"I think Andrew is a pure point guard. You look at Tyrese, you look at Malcolm, you look at T.J. McConnell, (they) can all play the lead guard position," Buchanan said.

Yes, that's true, but just not on the same team. Having four point guards on an NBA roster is unheard of and not the kind of "optionality" Pritchard alluded to last month.

Then, Buchanan said something else that caught my attention.

"I think Andrew is a young player that we see a long-term potential future with us," Buchanan said. "And as we look at historically lots of times, that early second round you're looking for guys that are four-year players that have winning pedigree, that have played in big games for big-time programs for great coaches, and Andrew checks a lot of those boxes."

Does that sound like a guy that's going to be buried on the depth chart? I don't think so, which gives me the idea that 29-year-old Brogdon's is still available on the trade market.

Buchanan fielded questions for about 10 minutes after the Pacers' first two picks of the night before heading back behind closed doors and maneuvering to draft Brown.

It was a respectable haul for Indiana but not one that moves the needle. That shift will only come if the franchise trades Brogdon and/or Turner, with the former looking much more expendable after the draft.

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on quiet draft night: 'Sometimes you have to walk away from deals'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Fans Don't Like The Trade Idea Of Kevin Durant For Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, And Other Assets

When Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors in 2019 and headed to the Brooklyn Nets, it seemed like he might have jumped ship at the right time. The Warriors would be ravaged by injuries for the next two seasons, which led to them missing the playoffs, and the dynasty seemed to have ended once and for all. All that changed this season, however.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Has Wholesome Reaction To His Son Joining Los Angeles Lakers: "Deuce, You Worked Hard, Didn’t Take Any Shortcuts, And Pushed Yourself To Make This Happen."

Scotty Pippen Jr. didn't land on the 2022 NBA Draft with many expectations about getting drafted with one of the 60 selections. However, that wasn't the end of his dream, as he linked up with the Los Angeles Lakers and signed a two-way deal with the Purple and Gold to start his NBA career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Arizona State
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Andrew Nembhard
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Kevin Pritchard
Person
Chad Buchanan
On3.com

Kendrick Gilbert will be making final decision soon

Kentucky is currently working to close on class of 2023 prospects as the end of summer quickly approaches. One of the biggest ones on the recruiting board is defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert. The rising senior at Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral is the No. 362 prospect in the 2023 class, according to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' biggest dead cap hits entering 2022

The Indianapolis Colts have been in a strong salary cap standing ever since general manager Chris Ballard took over control of the roster in 2017. Since his tenure began, the Colts have been among the teams with the lowest dead cap in the NFL. As our friends over at Cards Wire so eloquently stated, dead cap is “a charge to the salary cap for money already paid to a player in the form of a bonus that had a prorated cap hit, or it is money that must be paid in guaranteed money.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy