Why Austin's traffic lights are horizontal

Out-of-towners are often surprised at Austin's horizontal — as opposed to vertical — traffic lights.

Zoom out: How unusual is the setup here? Our Axios colleagues in Raleigh, Atlanta, Chicago, Richmond, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Minneapolis-St. Paul told us the traffic lights in their towns were up-and-down.

What they're saying: Horizontal lights offer better vertical clearance — leading to less chance of damage to the signal infrastructure — and are less likely to be tossed about by gales, Jack Flagler with Austin's Department of Transportation told Axios.

"When the signal head is more in line with the mast arm on which it is mounted, it will create lower drag when winds are high," Flagler said.

​​In vertically-oriented Atlanta, Axios colleague Thomas Wheatley tells us, "Occasionally you'll see one that's obviously been clipped by a delivery truck. It's just a mangled mess."

Yes, but: Most traffic lights are configured vertically so that people who are color blind know what color the light is, per an explainer by Eltec Corp. , an East Texas-based maker of traffic equipment.

"Even if a driver can't distinguish the colors in a traffic light, they will know that they can go if the bottom light is illuminated."

"If traffic lights are horizontally configured, it's not possible for a color-blind person to know whether the green light is on the right or the left, which can cause serious problems."

Get smart: In some areas of Canada, horizontal traffic lights use different shapes to help drivers — the red light is shaped like a square; the yellow light, a diamond; the green, a circle.

The bottom line: The federal code in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices permits signals in a vertical or horizontal straight line, so local governments can choose to arrange them either way.

