Woman on holiday complains about hotel towels not being big enough to cover her

Having fresh towels on demand is certainly a holiday benefit – but why do they always seem as though they've shrunk?

Well now, one woman has called out the tiny towels in a viral clip on TikTok . Molly Clipsham ( @miss_mollyxo ) took to the platform with a video calling out the towels. She says: “Tell me you’re chubby and on holiday without telling me you’re chubby and on holiday… I’ll go first.”

“Let me just cover myself up,” she said, turning the camera round to show herself with the minuscule towel covering up her chest.

“I can’t find any towel that will cover me properly, so either my f**ny’s out or my bum.”

Giving a hint as to where she was staying, Molly concluded: “Thanks Disney, thanks a million!”

Fellow TikTokers were left "howling" at Gemma's video and headed to the comments to share similar experiences. One said "I'm in a holiday robe not even covering me," while another related: "Always happens to me! they don't make them big enough!"

"I knew this was coming," a third commented, "I usually tuck a hair towel over the gap length ways."

Another holiday novelty is – of course – the swimming pool, though one TikTok user has urged holidaymakers to avoid swim-up bars at resorts.

In a viral clip that racked up 3.6 million views, the TikTok showed a group of people surrounding the bar. “One girl didn’t understand why some people were leaving the pool to use the washroom," she captioned the TikTok.

She explained: "There are literally intoxicated guests admitting to peeing in the pool here."

"All swim-up bars are toilets," one user shared, with another adding: "Not me diving underwater at a swim-up bar and getting an ear infection."

