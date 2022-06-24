Trump could shake up Illinois politics this weekend
Former President Trump is in Illinois this weekend to stump for downstate congressional candidates.
- But all eyes are actually on his choice for governor.
Why it matters: Downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey is seeking Trump's endorsement to help defeat Ken Griffin-backed opponent Richard Irvin in the GOP primary.
Between the lines: Trump's endorsement means a lot for most conservative Republicans across the country.
- But Illinois Republicans have skewed moderate in the last few years, including elected officials like Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former Sen. Mark Kirk and former Gov. Bruce Rauner.
State of play: Bailey has surged ahead of Irvin in recent polls , but that still hasn't swayed Trump to jump in.
- That could mean he isn't sure that Bailey, even with a primary victory, could beat Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker in November.
Yes, but: Bailey will be at Saturday's rally in downstate Mendon, a signal an endorsement could happen.
The intrigue: Trump is expected to speak in support of Rep. Mary Miller, a first-term conservative who was redistricted into a primary matchup against conservative Rep. Rodney Davis.
- Davis was denied Trump's endorsement despite co-chairing the former president's state reelection campaign in 2020.
- Davis still uses photos of Trump in mailers and on his website.
Flashback: Miller notoriously said at a rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection, " Hitler was right on one thing …"
What's next: The primary is Tuesday .
