Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $240K

This week's "hot homes" collection includes a Highland Park abode with trendy finishes and a bright bungalow in Longfellow.

Situational awareness: Twin Cities' housing supply in May increased for the first time in two years, per new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS and the Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS.

Meanwhile, the median sales price climbed to $375,000, those groups found.

Why we love it: Move right in to this cheerful home with a large family room, hardwood floors and white kitchen cabinetry.

Location: Columbia Park (Minneapolis).

Columbia Park (Minneapolis). Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,324 square feet.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,324 square feet. Listed by: Jerome Moscowitz and Debra Johnson at RE/MAX Results.

Jerome Moscowitz and Debra Johnson at RE/MAX Results. Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, new furnace and central air, vinyl windows on main level.

Why we love it: Spacious and sunny, this Craftsman bungalow boasts an updated kitchen and original woodwork throughout.

Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).

Longfellow (Minneapolis). Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,250 square feet.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,250 square feet. Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty .

Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty . Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, solid-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, recently refinished hardwood floors.

Why we love it: A new kitchen with brushed brass finishes adds style to this corner lot abode gleaming in natural light.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).

Highland Park (St. Paul). Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,180 square feet.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,180 square feet. Listed by: Natasha Cejudo at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.

Natasha Cejudo at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty. Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, kitchen tile flooring, natural woodwork, patio, security system.

Why we love it: This 1.5-story home combines modern updates and classic charm, offering nine-foot ceilings and a renovated primary bedroom with Norwegian-style finishes.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).

Highland Park (St. Paul). Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,465 square feet.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,465 square feet. Listed by: Austin Meimaridis at Edina Realty, Inc.

Austin Meimaridis at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, original woodwork, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, barn door, porch.

Why we love it: Views of Nine Mile Creek and a picket fence add storybook character to this cozy home.

Location: Bloomington.

Bloomington. Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,153 square feet.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,153 square feet. Listed by: Arthur Hays at Lakes Sotheby's International.

Arthur Hays at Lakes Sotheby's International. Features: Attached two-car garage, finished walkout basement, heated bathroom floors, cherry cabinets, porch, back deck and patio, new roof and newer appliances.

