Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $240K

By Sami Sparber
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuEa3_0gKm7xPe00

This week's "hot homes" collection includes a Highland Park abode with trendy finishes and a bright bungalow in Longfellow.

Situational awareness: Twin Cities' housing supply in May increased for the first time in two years, per new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS and the Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS.

  • Meanwhile, the median sales price climbed to $375,000, those groups found.

654 37th Ave. N.E. - $240,000

Why we love it: Move right in to this cheerful home with a large family room, hardwood floors and white kitchen cabinetry.

  • Location: Columbia Park (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,324 square feet.
  • Listed by: Jerome Moscowitz and Debra Johnson at RE/MAX Results.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, new furnace and central air, vinyl windows on main level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amJKE_0gKm7xPe00
Photo courtesy of Jerome Moscowitz. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAyEj_0gKm7xPe00 Photo courtesy of Jerome Moscowitz. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p922G_0gKm7xPe00
Photo courtesy of Jerome Moscowitz.

3418 42nd Ave. S. - $365,000

Why we love it: Spacious and sunny, this Craftsman bungalow boasts an updated kitchen and original woodwork throughout.

  • Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,250 square feet.
  • Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty .
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, solid-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, recently refinished hardwood floors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7QKT_0gKm7xPe00
Photo: Anderson Realty. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYZLP_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Anderson Realty. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeTB7_0gKm7xPe00
Photo: Anderson Realty.

1824 Wordsworth Ave. - $375,000

Why we love it: A new kitchen with brushed brass finishes adds style to this corner lot abode gleaming in natural light.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,180 square feet.
  • Listed by: Natasha Cejudo at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, kitchen tile flooring, natural woodwork, patio, security system.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUxZu_0gKm7xPe00
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Z86i_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWCVC_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo.

567 Saratoga St. S. - $439,000

Why we love it: This 1.5-story home combines modern updates and classic charm, offering nine-foot ceilings and a renovated primary bedroom with Norwegian-style finishes.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,465 square feet.
  • Listed by: Austin Meimaridis at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, original woodwork, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, barn door, porch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qa292_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Austin Meimaridis. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9iVf_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Austin Meimaridis. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGCsC_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Austin Meimaridis.

2171 Overlook Dr. - $650,000

Why we love it: Views of Nine Mile Creek and a picket fence add storybook character to this cozy home.

  • Location: Bloomington.
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,153 square feet.
  • Listed by: Arthur Hays at Lakes Sotheby's International.
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished walkout basement, heated bathroom floors, cherry cabinets, porch, back deck and patio, new roof and newer appliances.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWJ68_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Arthur Hays. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNHgP_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Arthur Hays. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeSp4_0gKm7xPe00 Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Arthur Hays.

